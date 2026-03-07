Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Sunday Rose reveals how she stays grounded as she lands debut Australian cover

The 17-year-old graces the pages of ELLE Australia this month.
Continuing to step out of the shadows of her famous parents, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban stuns on the cover of ELLE Australia this month – her first Australian magazine cover.

Dubbed “fashion’s next muse”, the 17-year-old model has been storming the runways around the world since October 2024. Already she’s landed major campaigns with Miu Miu, Dior, Calvin Klein, Khaite and Omega.

But as the Nashville-born beauty reveals, she’s not letting it go to her head. In fact, she’s still very much dedicated to her schooling – something she says helps as her star rises.

“Being in school is actually really helpful,” she tells ELLE, which hits newsstands on March 9. “It keeps me grounded.”

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban stars on the cover of this month's ELLE Australia
As her modelling career continues to go from strength to strength, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban graces the cover of ELLE Australia this month.
Inspired by Mum

Sunday cites her Oscar-winning mum, Nicole – who has been behind her every step of the way, helping guide the teenager through the notoriously tough industry – as her biggest inspiration.

“My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do,” Sunday enthuses.

Nicole, 58, previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2024 that she was reluctant to allow her daughter to explore modelling as a career.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban stars on the cover of this month's ELLE Australia
The 17-year-old has opened up about how she stays grounded as her career begins to soar.
“But Miuccia [Prada] just loved her and was like, ‘No, I want her,’” she explained. “And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match.”

The previous month, she spoke of how her parenting advice had changed when it comes to daughters Sunday and Faith, 15.

“What I try to teach my kids, because I don’t know what their futures are: Hold on and go for it and take the opportunities when they arise and jump in and try something,” she told Vanity Fair.

“The worst you can do is fail. That may be humiliating, but at least you don’t go, ‘Gosh, I wish I’d tried that, and I regret that I didn’t.’”

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban stars on the cover of this month's ELLE Australia
Citing her mum Nicole Kidman as her "biggest inspiration", Sunday says she's "a key part of evrything I do".

Catwalk queen at 16

Taking the bull by the horns, Sunday proved to be a natural model – and she hasn’t looked back since.

Of making her runway debut at the tender age of 16, she says she was “so focused” on her walk and not falling over, she had tunnel vision.

“When I got out onto the runway, I couldn’t see a single person because I was so focused on what was ahead of me and walking in those heels!” she says.

From school to modelling, Sunday gives 100 per cent to everything she does, and makes sure to follow through – something that was instilled in her by her family at a young age.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban stars on the cover of this month's ELLE Australia
Since beginning her career in October 2024, the teenager has landed numerous lucrative campaigns and walked in runway shows around the world.

“Something that’s always been followed in my house is doing, not just saying,” she says. “If you say you’re going to do something, stick to your word and do it.”

As for landing her first magazine cover in her mum’s native Australia, Sunday is still pinching herself.

“I was so excited when I found out I was shooting this cover,” she enthuses. “I love how everyone [on set] has Australian accents. It feels like I’m with my family.”

Carolyn Hiblen Writer

