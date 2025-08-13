Inside Sharon Stone’s family life with her three sons

Sharon Stone has just made a rare public appearance with her three sons.

The 67-year-old was joined by her three sons — Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and Quinn, 19 — on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Nobody 2.

The actress adopted her oldest son with her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein, in 2000. After the pair divorced in 2004, she adopted Laird in 2005 and Quinn in 2006.

Here’s everything we know about Sharon Stone’s family life:

SHARON STONE AND PHIL BRONSTEIN’S

Sharon Stone married newspaper editor Phil Bronstein in 1998.

After infertility struggles and several miscarriages, the couple adopted a son named Roan in 2000.

“We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage,” the actress said in 2022. “It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure.”

Unfortunately their marriage broke down and Phil filed for divorce in 2004, citing irreconcilable differences.

At first, the couple agreed on joint custody. The agreement was their son would live primarily with his father in San Francisco during the school year and spend school holidays with his mother in Los Angeles.

In 2008, Sharon challenged the arrangement and sought to have Roan move to LA to live with her, but her request was denied.

“It broke my heart,” she said on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast in 2023 about losing the custody bid. “I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart.”

The veteran actress believes that her role in the 1980s flick Basic Instinct may have impacted her case.

“When the judge asked my child — my tiny little boy, ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies?’ This kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie,” she said.

“People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me — and I lost custody of my child.”

In 2019, Roan petitioned to change his surname to honour both of his parents.

WHEN DID SHARON STONE ADOPT HER SONS?

Sharon adopted her second son, Laird in 2005 and her youngest son, Quinn, in 2006.

“I have been trying to adopt a second child for years, with general fits and starts,” Sharon told PEOPLE after she adopted Laird. “So I didn’t totally, totally believe it until he was in my arms.”

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, Sharon said Quinn was the quarterback of his flag football team.

“Today I got texted video clips of the game, and it’s such a thrill for me,” she said.

In May 2024, the Total Recall actress shared posted a photo to Instagram to celebrate Laird finishing high school. “LAIRD VONNE STONE GRADUATION‼️” she captioned the post. She later posted that he was headed to pre-med school.

INSIDE SHARON’S LIFE WITH HER THREE SONS

While the actress has starred in some of the most iconic films from the past four decades, she’s always believed her family is her most important achievement.

“I’ve survived everything — sexual harassment, miscarriages, a brain bleed, divorce, a lightning strike,” she said in an interview with AARP. “I don’t have time to fool around. I’m here to be a healthy and present parent, a good daughter and an engaged citizen. Everything else is just a distraction.”

After the divorce, Sharon says she just knew she wanted to have a bigger family.

“I feel happy waking up in my house with my kids,” she told People in 2018. “They’re at a wonderful age when we don’t have to have a nanny living with us anymore. I can wake up on a Saturday and I come downstairs, and they’re playing and we hang out. We swim, play basketball, we watch movies. We have such a lovely family dynamic.”

She said it was difficult being a single parent but ultimately worth it.

“When you decide to take on this big adventure of being a single parent, you don’t know what it’s going to be like,” she once said. “You think, how am I ever going to do this all? It’s just a lot. Even with the help that we’re so blessed to be able to have, your hair’s still going down the drain in the shower. It’s just a lot.”

“This is a very good period of my life right now — my life is happy,” she added.

In May, the Casino star shared a throwback photo of her sons swimming in the pool to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“They boys, now young men, have made my Mother’s Day EVERYTHING 🥰,” she wrote.

