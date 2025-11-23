Are MasterChef lovebirds Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary engaged?

They surprised both Australia and MasterChef fans when they revealed they were expecting in October, but it seems like Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary have more happy news to share.

The couple, whose love blossomed on MasterChef: Back To Win, were out shopping for baby essentials when Sarah flashed a diamond sparkler on that finger.

And while they’re yet to confirm an engagement, fans have been speculating for months that a wedding might be incoming for the happily coupled-up duo, who have already purchased a home together in Melbourne’s Bayside.

“We’re having a baby… the bun’s in the oven, and it’s all I’ve ever wanted in life,” Declan told Mamamia earlier this year of the little one whose arrival is imminent.

Sarah and Declan’s baby is set to arrive soon! (Image: Media Mode)

OPPOSITES ATTRACT

While they’ve fallen hard and fast for one another, it has been a case of opposites attract for the pair. Declan, 27, is a cheeky tradie from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, while Sarah, 38, is a single mum and an accomplished chef, restaurateur and TV personality.

But after Declan plucked up the courage to ask brunette bombshell Sarah out they quickly became inseparable, with Declan becoming a crucial part of Sarah and her son Phoenix’s life.

“A relationship takes a kind of surrender… if you’re someone who’s been fiercely independent, that requires a different set of muscles,” says Sarah of how she learned to let him in.

Declan adds, “I really want to support Sarah in every way I can professionally, so she can continue this career and all this work that she does and enjoy this experience.”

Declan did all the heavy lifting as the couple stocked up on nursery goodies. (Image: Media Mode)

HAVING THE BEST TIME TOGETHER

Sarah and Declan first met last year while filming MasterChef: Back To Win, and their love unexpectedly blossomed between the marinades and mystery boxes.

After her elimination from the series, Sarah told Woman’s Day that Declan is the most amazing human being.

“We’re having the best time together,” she said shortly after the pair moved in together.

“There’s lots of trips and experiences – and just the simple things like waking up and having breakfast together is really special as well.”

