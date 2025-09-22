Katie Holmes’ heartbreak over Joshua Jackson’s dating spree!

If Katie Holmes thought her “insane chemistry” with Joshua Jackson on set of Happy Hours was enough to stop him playing the field, she can think again!

Joshua Jackson was spotted alongside British actress Simone Ashley in New York City. (Credit: The Image Direct)

The 47-year-old actor who split from Jodie Turner-Smith in October 2023, with whom he shares daughter Juno, five, has been seen with a string of women over the past year, including German model Nastassja Roberts in September 2024, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, 30, in August, and Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane’s ex Priya Jain, 28, just earlier this month.

Joshua Jackson and Nastassja Roberts were photographed together in August. (Credit: Backgrid)

“Of course Katie’s disappointed. She and Josh have an incredible lifelong bond and she genuinely thought he was flirting for another chance with her. She knows he’s trouble, but she was hoping he’d matured after becoming a father. Apparently not,” a source spills.

“Joshua has been sowing his wild oats and he doesn’t seem interested at all in shackling himself to a serious situation. It’s heartbreaking for Katie because she knows him deep down and he’s lashing out over his broken marriage.

Jackson was also spotted alongside Eric Dan’s ex, Prya Jain, earlier this month. (Credit: The Image Direct)

“She was hopeful there might have been a reunion between them – it would have been so much fun to revisit their romance having gone through marriage, divorce and parenting. It’s been hurtful to see him walk away and start dating every woman in sight – it’s certainly turned her off any kind of romance in future!”

