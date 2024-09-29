Could this spell the end of Kate Richie’s radio career?

The news that Kate Ritchie was taking a sudden break from her breakfast show Fitzy and Wippa With Kate Ritchie on Nova FM in Sydney immediately set off alarm bells.

It comes just weeks after the star was snapped looking worse for wear as she arrived at an event in Sydney.

A radio insider confirms to Woman’s Day that the 46-year-old has indeed been struggling.

“The break should have been organised by her management earlier but those calls never came,” the radio insider shares.

“I think it was an afterthought to take this time off. However, it really was the right time.”

KATE’S UNDER PRESSURE

“Kate is under the microscope, and that pressure adds up,” says a source. (Image: Backgrid)

“If Kate thought juggling her life during her previous show, Kate, Tim & Marty at drivetime was hard, she had another thing coming with what breakfast radio will do to your mental health.”

The radio spy says the new routine “hasn’t been easy” on the former Home and Away star.

“It does feel like your emotions are heightened. Kate is possibly misreading her own thoughts. It’s an exhausting time of the day to be ‘on’ and you then spend the rest of the day trying to recover,” says the industry insider.

“Your mind can play tricks on you when you’re exhausted and these new hours have hit her harder than she expected.”

READY TO CALL IT QUITS

Kate already goes on air half an hour after her co-hosts. (Image: Instagram)

While the source hails the mother-of-one “brave” for listening to her body in the moment, they also suggest this could spell the end for her time on the air.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if this is the nail in the coffin for her passion for radio and she hangs up her ‘cans’.”