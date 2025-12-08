BONDI RESCUE HARRIES: “We’re heading to the beach for Christmas!”

Best known for saving the lives of countless visitors on the hit show Bondi Rescue, lifeguard Anthony “Harries” Carroll is busy getting ready for another Christmas morning patrolling the surf and sand.

“I’m planning on going to work down at Bronte where I grew up for a few hours as there’s always revellers down there in the morning,” he tells Woman’s Day.

“It feels like you’re doing a great thing for the community to give back and save a life on Christmas Day so families can celebrate.”

The 49-year-old lifeguard won’t be patrolling the beach alone, as his wife Emily, and two boys Billy, 11, and Leo, eight, will be joining him for some festive fun in the sun.

“We love going down to the beach on Christmas morning when Harries is on patrol, as it’s quite busy with lots of people running to burn calories before their massive Christmas lunch,” Emily, 32, shares.

“So we’ll come down for a swim – it’s a nice start to the day.”

Harries has spent the last 25 Christmases on patrol. (Credit: Facebook)

ALWAYS ON DUTY

First appearing on Bondi Rescue when it debuted in 2006, Harries estimates he’s saved more than 6000 people over his three-decade long career.

And he’s never off duty, even on a family holiday.

Recently, he saved a two-year-old infant from drowning at a hotel he and his family were staying at in Hawaii.

“A doctor who was resuscitating this baby recognised who I was and asked for my help,” says Harries.

“So we drained the baby and put some breaths in and it brought the baby back to life. The water coming out of its mouth blew the sunglasses off my face!”

Over the years, Harries has pretty much seen it all when it comes to saving lives in the surf, from swimmers getting caught in rips to ocean fishermen drowning after being swept off the rocks.

While he admits the job can be emotionally and physically exhausting, he reveals a surf and a check-in with his mates helps him re-centre.

“Feeling the frequency of the ocean with the water on me, that’s the quickest way to get out of your head and back into your body,” he says.

“The most important thing if you’ve had a big day is to make sure you’re checking in with the guys and girls you work with – it’s a trust relationship.”

Harries and Emily are raising the next gen of Bondi Rescue heroes. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

HIS BOYS ARE HIS LEGACY

As the summer holidays roll around, more than six million Australians will be spending some time cooling off at the beach or in the pool.

For families planning to take a trip into the ocean with their kids, Harries’ message is simple – no flags and no lifeguards on the beach means strictly no swimming.

“If you can’t see your child, you can’t save them, so please be on top of your kids at all times,” he shares.

“Drownings are going through the roof, so swimming with someone and knowing your limitations are crucial.”

He’s also encouraging the community to learn the fundamental skills that could save a life in the water by joining their local surf life saving club.

“To be a lifeguard, it’s the ultimate job,” he says with a huge smile.

His top beach tip for poorer swimmers is to not go out any deeper than knee-height water to avoid getting pulled out into the ocean by stronger waves.

Harries and Emily could even be raising the next generation of Bondi Rescue heroes, with Billy and Leo potentially following in their dad’s sand-covered footsteps.

“I dream that the boys learn how to save a life,” he tells.

“I’m so proud of the work I do every day, so I want to give this legacy to the boys because they’re growing up along the coastline and they’re going to have sand between their toes for the rest of their lives.”

He hopes his new children’s book will inspire kids who are being bullied to find their strengths. (Credit: Instagram)

HARRIES’ KIDS BOOK

Inspired by his own struggles with dyslexia, Harries and Emily have written a book, Harries: The Lifeguard From Bondi Beach, to help children find their strengths.

As kids, Harries and his twin brother, Sean, were bullied as they couldn’t read or write well, often struggling to write their names.

“I’ve written the book to really help kids out there because I know there are many kids that struggle with different conditions and difficulties,” he says.

“Being dyslexic has actually become my greatest asset when it comes to saving lives as all my other senses are heightened.”

Harries: The Lifeguard From Bondi Beach – EK Books ($27.99)

