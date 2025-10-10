Loved Monsters: The Ed Gein Story? These are the most chilling serial killer shows and movies

It was Charlize Theron’s 2003 Oscar-winning turn as female serial killer and prostitute Aileen Wuornos, who brutally killed seven men in 1989 and 1990, that reignited an explosion in movies and TV shows about serial killers.

Advertisement

Hollywood has long known that terror sells, with fictional characters such as Frankenstein, Count Dracula, Nosferatu and the Phantom of the Opera frightening cinema goers since the early 1900s. However, these days fiction has been replaced with reality, with Hollywood now churning out movies and TV series based on real-life monsters – serial killers more perverse, ghoulish and depraved than even the most imaginative writer could conjure.

Names such as Charles Manson, Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, David Berkowitz and Wayne Gacy are the objects of today’s horror stories – real-life killers who intrigue and repulse, and are human riddles we struggle to comprehend.

“People might follow a serial killer because they are complex puzzles that they want to figure out,” explains Professor of Criminology David Wilson. “But I sense this is also driven by co-activation and the titillation of getting close to something frightening with the knowledge you won’t come to any harm.”

Monster: The Ed Gein Story debuted with 12.2 million views. (Credit: Netflix)

Advertisement

Wilson blames The Silence Of The Lambs and its villainous protagonist Hannibal Lecter for creating a cultural thirst for serial killers, turning them into modern-day anti-heroes, but others say it goes further back, to London’s infamous Jack the Ripper.

He was never caught, despite murdering and mutilating at least five prostitutes in the late 1800s, a crime spree that whet the public’s appetite for real-life horror and spawned hundreds of novels, poems, comics, TV shows and films.

But serial killers have never been more prevalent in pop culture as evidenced by the popularity of shows like Criminal Minds and American biographical crime drama anthology television series Monster, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan for Netflix.

Interestingly, it is women, not men, who are most likely to watch true crime according to a 2010 study, with Psychology Today declaring that it can be addictive to viewers.

Advertisement

“People receive a jolt of adrenaline as a reward for witnessing the terrible deeds of a serial killer,” the study found. “Adrenaline is a hormone that produces a powerful, stimulating and even addictive effect on the human brain. The euphoric effect of serial killers on human emotions is similar to that of rollercoasters or natural disasters.”

Movies and TV shows based off real serial killers

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.