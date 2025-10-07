Charlie Hunnam’s girlfriend had one rule about playing serial Killer Ed Gein

Charlie Hunnam is back in the spotlight thanks to his chilling turn as real-life murderer Ed Gein in Monster: The Ed Gein Story, but while his on-screen transformation has fans talking, his off-screen love life is sparking just as much curiosity.

Advertisement

With searches for “Does Charlie Hunnam have a wife?” trending, it’s time to clear things up and explore the sweet rule his girlfriend had before he took on the role.

(Credit: Netflix)

So, does Charlie Hunnam have a wife?

No, Charlie Hunnam isn’t married, but he’s been in a long-term relationship for almost two decades. The Sons of Anarchy star has been with jewellery designer Morgana McNelis since around 2005, and while the pair prefer to keep things low-key, their bond is clearly deep.

In fact, in an interview with E! News, Charlie revealed that Morgana had just one rule when it came to him playing serial killer Ed Gein: “She said to me, probably about 10 years ago, ‘Go do your work. Be as selfish as you need to be, but then take some time, because when you get back, you better be ready to see me,’” he recalled.

Advertisement

The actor explained that she’s witnessed the emotional toll dark roles can take on him, and wanted him to take time to decompress before coming home. “This time was the most extreme decompression,” he said, adding that after wrapping the series, he even visited Ed Gein’s grave to “say goodbye and put a full stop at the end of the thing.”

But Charlie also credited Morgana for her support. “My partner had incredible conviction that this was an important thing to do,” he told E!. “She understands shadow work and the value of staring into the abyss and confronting the darkness… She said, ‘You just got to go do this thing, you got to enter the cave and face the dragon.’”

Morgana McNelis and Charlie Hunnam. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Morgana McNelis?

Morgana McNelis is a Los Angeles-based jewellery designer, known for her minimalist pieces and her label Maison de Morgana. Though she rarely appears in public with Charlie, she’s been his biggest supporter behind the scenes, joining him at both the Monster: The Ed Gein Story premiere and the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Advertisement

Despite their long relationship, the two have never officially tied the knot. Charlie has previously admitted to being “indifferent” to marriage, telling SiriusXM in 2020, “I’ll do it because it’s important to her, but I don’t have any great romantic feelings towards it.” However, he later expressed regret, telling reporters, “That really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings… The reality is I sort of consider myself married. I’ve been with my girlfriend for 14 years… I just meant the official government part doesn’t mean anything to me.”

The couple don’t have children, though Charlie has spoken openly about their discussions around it. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about [having kids],” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2017, adding that they were weighing the “responsibility” of parenthood in an uncertain world.

Katharine Towne (Credit: Getty)

Who was Charlie Hunnam’s ex-wife?

Before meeting Morgana, Charlie was briefly married to actress Katharine Towne, the daughter of Chinatown screenwriter Robert Towne. The two met at a Dawson’s Creek audition in 1999, and, in true Vegas fashion, married after only three weeks of dating.

Advertisement

Charlie later called the relationship “three terrible, painful, expensive years,” and the couple divorced in 2002. He’s since said the experience made him hesitant to marry again.

In between his marriage and his current relationship, Charlie was reportedly linked to model Sophie Dahl, actress Stella Parker, and filmmaker Georgina Townsley, though he’s remained famously private about his love life.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.