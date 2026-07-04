“Forgotten clue”: How police are finally circling JonBenet Ramsey’s killer 

It’s been three decades since JonBenet Ramsey’s body was found in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado, US, on Boxing Day in 1996 and still no one has been formally charged with the six-year-old’s mysterious death.

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But all that could change if her father, John Bennett Ramsey, 82, is correct about a hunch he’s held for years.

Appearing on the podcast True Crime News, where he revealed he believes the homicide squad that were investigating JonBenet’s death failed to conduct sufficient forensic examinations on seven key items found throughout the Ramsey’s home.

“My worry is that they’ve lost the evidence or forgotten or misplaced it, therefore we can’t test it,” he revealed.

“I hope I’m wrong as it would be devastating if that were true.”

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The untested items in question include among other items the handle of the garrotte used to choke JonBenet and the ransom note.

“We would like the untested items to be tested and then use the familial DNA research capability to find the killer,” John said in a plea to police.

“We’re not asking you to clear us or apologise, just do the things that can be done.”

The case is set to garner even more interest with the announcement that a Paramount+ drama series starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen based on the case will be premiering this year.

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The six-year-old was killed 30 years ago. (Image: Supplied)

THE INVESTIGATION

JonBenet was first reported missing by her mother Patsy at 5.52am on December 26 after she discovered a three-page ransom note on the stairs.

It demanded US$118,000, which, oddly, was the exact amount John had received as a work bonus the year before.

The police were called immediately and began searching for the little girl but found no trace of her.

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Incredibly, JonBenet wasn’t discovered until that afternoon when John found his deceased daughter, who had apparently been garrotted and struck on the side of her head, in the basement.

In the following days, JonBenet’s parents and older brother Burke, then nine and now 37, were questioned and submitted DNA.

The Ramseys were the main suspects in the early days of the investigation, which focused on the strange ransom letter that demanded a relatively small amount and claimed to come from a “small foreign faction”.

There was intense media speculation about the multi-millionaire couple’s possible involvement.

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Patsy in particular came under scrutiny for her behaviour during the investigation and how she had put her daughter in junior pageants that saw the little girl be heavily made up and dressed in elaborate expensive outfits.

The couple hired publicists, lawyers and their own private investigators and when police claimed they had evidence of Patsy lying, she snapped back, “So, bring it on.”

Over the years there were many alleged theories speculated on in the media – that John had been sexually abusing JonBenet, that her brother Burke may have hit his sister in the head or that Patsy had been angered by JonBenet wetting the bed.

Former Boulder detective Steve Thomas claimed in his 2001 book, “The little girl was killed by a family member, whom I believe to have been her panicked mother. Her father, John Ramsey, opted to protect his wife in the investigation that followed.”

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While police initially focused on the family’s possible involvement, by mid-1997 more than 1600 people were in the investigation’s index of persons of interest.

In 1999 a jury set up to consider indicting the Ramsey family for charges relating to the case, including obstruction and placing a child at risk in a way that led to her death, was dismissed.

It wasn’t until after Patsy’s death in 2006 from ovarian cancer that the DNA of the “unknown male” at the crime scene cleared the family of involvement in 2008.

Boulder Police are still investigating the decades-old case. (Image: AAP)

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HOLDING ON TO HOPE

Since JonBenet’s death, the Boulder Police Department have followed up 21,000 tips, letters and emails and have spoken with around 1000 individuals across 19 states in their quest to find the culprit.

Former Chief of Police Maris Herold says they are still working with law enforcement agencies as well as forensic labs to solve the case.

“This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer,” he says.

The current theory is that the “unidentified male” killed JonBenet.

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In the past, at least two men have confessed but DNA has disproved their claims.

John is still hopeful that one day he will know the truth.

“This is a cloud that hangs over our family and it’s not fair,” he says.

“My goal is to get an answer as to who did this for the sake of my family, my children and their children.”

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The garrotte may hold vital evidence. (Image: Supplied)

SEVEN KEY ITEMS

John Ramsey claims seven items found throughout his family home were sent for forensic examination early in the investigation but remain untested to this day.

These items include the handle of the garrotte found around JonBenet’s neck, a suitcase that was found in the basement propping up a window, the ransom note found on the stairs, a piece of rope found in a guest room, a flashlight found on the kitchen counter, a piece of black duct tape found covering JonBenet’s mouth and a Dr Seuss book in the suitcase.

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