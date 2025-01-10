Paramount + has announced the launch of its very own crime anthology series.

The first season will begin with the gripping tale of JonBenét Ramsey; one of the world’s most heartbreaking unsolved crimes.

Unspeakable: The Murder Of JonBenét Ramsey, will follow the parents of JonBenét, Patsy, played by Melissa McCarthy and John by Clive Owen.

Patsy and John Ramsey are at “the heart of the series,” which delves into their “unbreakable bond” as both partners and parents.

Read on to find out everything we know about the upcoming limited series.

The parents of JonBenét hold up a reward sign. (Credit: Getty)

WHAT HAPPENED TO JONBENÉT RAMSEY?

In Boulder, Colorado in 1996, JonBenét Ramsey was brutally murdered in her own home on Christmas night.

Initially, parents Patsy and John thought that their six-year-old had been abducted as they noticed their child’s disappearance at 5:45 am on December 26.

It took seven hours for her body to be found in the basement of their home.

Throughout the day, the house had various family members and detectives coming and going through the home which tampered excessively with the evidence.

An autopsy determined that JonBenét’s cause of death was asphyxia from strangulation, coupled with craniocerebral trauma, suggesting she had suffered a fractured skull before her death.

A ransom note was found in the Ramsey’s home demanding $118,000 for JonBenét’s safe return, which was written to throw police off. The note caused a lot of speculation as it was guessed to have taken around 21 minutes and was written with a notepad and sharpie that belonged to the Ramsey’s.

28 years later, no charges have been made.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO HAS BEEN CAST IN THE JONBENÉT RAMSEY LIMITED SERIES?

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen will co star in the series as Patsy and John Ramsey, the parents of JonBenét.

54-year-old, Melissa, is known for her roles in Spy, Bridesmaids and Identity Thief. Clive Owen, 60, is known for Closer, Childen of Men and The Knick.

The show focuses on the story of “Patsy and John Ramsey, exploring their unbreakable partnership and the complex dynamics of their marriage and parenting. It delves into how they crafted a narrative of a perfect, privileged life for themselves and their children – a facade shattered by tragedy one Christmas night in 1996.”

The cast also includes Emily Mitchell, Alison Pill, Garrett Hedlund, Owen Teague, Shea Whigham, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr., Rory Cochrane, Angus Caldwell, Chris Bauer, Will Patton, John Billingsley, Jeremy Bobb, Jaime Ray Newman, Josh Stamberg and Margo Martindale.

WHEN DOES THE JONBENÉT RAMSEY SERIES AIR?

The season is currently in production in Calgary, Canada, and will consist of eight episodes.

There is no release date yet for the shows premiere.

Once it is released, Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey will be available to watch on Paramount Plus

