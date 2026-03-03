This week the Matildas play Iran – their captain has one message for Sam Kerr

The Matildas are readying themselves for their match against Iran in the AFC Asian Women’s Cup. Kick off is at 8pm on Thursday.

Ahead of the match, the Matildas captain Sam Kerr expressed her support for the Iranian team.

“Obviously it’s really tough what’s going on around the world – but you know the’re just young girls and young football players,” Sam told 10 News.

“We’ll treat the game and show the team the utmost respect and prepare properly.”

Woman’s Day spoke with the Iranian captain, Zahra Ghanbari. Here’s what she had to say and her message for Sam Kerr.

Iran lost to South Korea in their first match at the Women’s Asian Cup. (Image: Supplied)

I have loved football since childhood.

I used to play with neighborhood kids, both boys and girls, and football became an inseparable part of my life.

The excitement of the game and the sense of teamwork and healthy competition made my passion for this sport grow stronger every day.

I started playing football around the age of eight. Initially, it was just for fun, but gradually I began pursuing it professionally.

My first professional experience was in futsal; I took part in school trials and was selected for regional and provincial competitions. Later, I joined the Premier League and eventually became part of the national team.

Football has completely transformed my life.

It opened a new path for me and became the focus of my energy and attention.

Being a professional footballer in Iran, especially as a woman, relies more on passion than financial gain.

This love for the sport is what keeps the path forward smooth and motivates me to continue.

How did you feel the first time you stepped onto the pitch? Were you nervous?

I wasn’t nervous at all; in fact, I was extremely happy. No matter how long I played, I never felt tired and didn’t want to be substituted.

Zahra was eight years old when she started playing football! (Image: Supplied)

You are now representing Iran at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup – are you hoping for a win against Sam Kerr and the Matildas?

Competing at this level is very challenging.

All teams are highly professional and strong, but we are determined to perform at our best and give our full focus to the tournament.

Our goal is to showcase the abilities and collective effort of our national team.

What does winning mean to you?

Winning brings an unparalleled sense of pride and satisfaction.

Nothing else compares to that feeling.

When a team’s hard work results in success, every effort is validated, and it becomes a tremendous source of motivation to keep moving forward.

Zahra, 33, is hoping to make their fans proud. (Image: Supplied)

Who do you consider your toughest opponents on the field?

South Korea and Australia are formidable competitors, and even the Philippines is a strong team.

From a technical standpoint, Australia is the strongest, and our coaching staff has analyzed their matches to ensure we are well-prepared.

Are you excited to be in Australia?

Yes, we are very happy to be coming to Australia for the second time.

Our previous experience there was very positive, and even the Australian fans supported our team.

We hope to deliver another strong performance and make our fans proud.

