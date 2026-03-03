Matildas star Katrina Gorry: “Winning would mean the world!”

As the AFC Women’s Asian Cup continues to heat up, with the Matildas winning their opening match against the Philippines in Perth – the Tillies’ star midfielder Katrina Gorry is hopeful the green and gold girls could take out a win this year.

“It would be incredible [to win], but we’re just taking it one game at a time,” Katrina tells Woman’s Day ahead of the Matildas’ second match against Iran on Thursday night.

“The goal is always to go as far as we can!”

The Matildas were victorious against the Philippines in their opening match. (Image: Instagram)

CHILDHOOD DREAM COME TRUE

In the Matildas’ first match in Perth on Monday, the team’s captain Sam Kerr scored the match’s only goal just 15 minutes in – and while it secured a win for the Tillies, the Philippines put up a strong defence.

When asked what it feels like to step out onto the pitch wearing the Matildas uniform, Katrina says it’s surreal.

“It gives you goosebumps everything, and I always feel such a sense of pride,” she tells.

“Running out in the gren and gold is something you dream about as a kid, so to still be doing it now is pretty surreal and I never want to take it for granted.”

Since first debuting on the Matildas side in July 2012, Katrina, 33, has forged a career across the world, competing on premier teams across the world including Ottowa Fury in Canada, FC Kansas City in the US, Vegalta Sendai in Japan, Vittsjo GIK in Sweden and West Ham United in the UK.

But for Katrina, who’s also an ambassador for Knobby underwear – nothing is more exciting that playing for Australia in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

“It’s always such an honour to pull on the jersey and represent Australia,” Katrina says. “Tournaments like this are special, especially on home soil. There’s nothing better than playing in front of family, friends and Aussie fans!”

Katrina’s wife Clara and son Koby are cheering her on from the sidelines! (Image: Instagram)

KATRINA’S BIGGEST SUPPORTERS

Speaking of family, Katrina’s wife Clara and their kids, Harper, four, and one-year-old son Koby will be cheering Katrina and the Tillies on from the sidelines.

“They’re my biggest supporters. Having them there means everything – it keeps me grounded and reminds me why I do what I do,” says Katrina.

“Seeing my daughter and son in the stands is pretty special.”

Harper could follow in Katrina’s footsteps. (Image: Supplied)

When asked if she thinks Harper will follow in her footsteps, Katrina says it’s ultimately up to her.

“Who know! I just want her to find something she loves and go after it,” she tells.

“If that’s football, amazing. If it’s something completely different, that’s just as great. I’ll be cheering her on either way.”

