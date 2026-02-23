EXCLUSIVE: Matildas star Mary Fowler: “Nathan’s my off-season coach!”

In just one week’s time, Mary Fowler and the Matildas will be kicking off their campaign to win big at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

“I’m so excited to be heading to the Asian Cup,” Mary tells Woman’s Day. “I feel extremely grateful and honoured to have another opportunity to represent Australia on home soil.”

Since she debuted for the Matildas in July 2018 at just 15 years old, Mary has been busy forging a career both here in Australia and abroad.

When she’s not wearing the green and gold on the pitch, Mary plays for Manchester City in the UK where she was the only player to hit double figures for goals and assists in the 2024/25 season.

But now, she’ll be back with the Matildas to take on the Phillippines in the Asian Women’s Cup on March 1, before heading to the Gold Coast to play against Iran on March 5.

Mary says Nathan’s been training with her. (Credit: Instagram)

COACH CLEARY

For the Asian Women’s Cup, Mary reveals she’s been busy overcoming an ACL injury that cut her season with Manchester City short – but feels prepared thanks to the help and encouragement of her partner, NRL star Nathan Cleary.

“We train with each other quite a bit, especially during the Christmas holidays but it is mostly fitness training or hikes,” Mary shares.

“I like to joke that Nathan’s my off-season coach because he’s so committed to his training and he’s always finding new ways to workout.

“He’s the perfect training partner in that way because he’s always encouraging me to be better and to push through when I’m getting tired.”

Mary and Nathan, who is the co-captain of the Penrith Panthers, first began dating in August 2023 when they were spotted on an ice cream date shortly after the Matildas’ big World Cup win.

“We’re hoping Nathan will be able to make it to a game or two but it all depends on our schedules because excitingly his season is set to start in March as well,” Mary tells.

“If not in person, we’ll definitely both be watching and supporting each other on TV.”

Mary’s inspiring Australians to stay fit and well. (Credit: nib)

STAYING FIT

Last April, Mary heartbreakingly ruptured her ACL during the semi-finals of the FA Women’s Cup, which took her off the pitch and into rehab for nine months.

During her recovery period, Mary says the time away from her beloved sport made her realise how quickly life can change.

“I was very fortunate to have the right people and resources in place to help my rehab flow smoothly, but I know not everyone is as lucky,” she says.

To help pay forward the encouragement and support she recieved while injured, Mary has teamed up with nib as their Chief Health and Wellbeing Officer.

“My biggest tip for staying fit and active is to make your goals achievable,” Mary tells.

“I think the mistake I’ve been guilty of before and I know many people have too, is making these really big goals that seem exciting to begin with, but then in the end become too drastic of a change to stay committed to.”

For Australians looking to add some small fitness habits into their lifestyle, Mary recommends a 5-10 minute walk every day.

“It’s important for people to make their own connection to their physical and mental health because having your own reason why is what will keep you motivated to continue implementing healthy habits on the days when you don’t feel like it,” she explains.”

Mary’s inspiring the next generation of football stars. (Credit: Instagram)

INSPIRING THE NEXT GENERATION

Growing up in Cairns in a teleivision-free home, Mary spent a lot of her early years kicking a football around at the beach with her four siblings after school.

While she was in school, Mary also played in Queensland’s under-12 state team.

Now, as one of Australia’s most celebrated footballers, Mary is encouraging other young girls to follow their passion, but to remember to find time to enjoy life as well.

“For any young girls looking to follow in my footsteps, my advice would be to remember that you’re a person first and a footballer second,” she says.

“By that I mean that you’re allowed to have a life outside of sport, in fact, I’d probably recommend it.”

“Maintaing a good mental wellbeing will be just as important for performance as your training on the field.”

