Smooth operators: are steamers or irons best for getting rid of wrinkles?

Nature versus nurture. Books versus movies. Cats versus dogs. There are plenty of age-old debates worth discussing.

But one I personally don’t think is discussed enough is the whether to use a steamer or iron for your clothing.

I grew up in a household where my mum ironed our clothes (and yes, I consider myself incredibly lucky!) however when I discovered a garment steamer, I felt like I’d had the revelation of a lifetime.

To this day, I rarely pull out my iron, whereas my mum wouldn’t even think to own a steamer!

But ultimately, which one is best? Here are the pros and cons of both…

Steamer

A garment steamer uses hot steam to relax the fibers in fabric, removing wrinkles quickly without making direct contact with the material. Steamers are ideal for delicate fabrics like silk or chiffon, and they’re great for refreshing clothes in a hurry.

PROS Quick and easy to use

Gentle on delicate fabrics

Can refresh clothes without washing CONS Less effective on deep wrinkles

Doesn’t create sharp creases

Requires standing space

Looking to invest in a steamer? We’ve got four options below — all at different price points — to help you choose.

Iron

An iron uses direct heat and pressure to press fabric flat, creating crisp, defined lines and sharp creases. Irons work well on structured garments like shirts, trousers, and linen, giving a polished, professional finish.

PROS Provides crisp, professional finish

Can create sharp creases

Works well on heavy fabrics CONS Slower than steaming

Risk of scorching fabrics

Requires ironing board

Irons come in all price points, so we’ve found four of the best in case you’re looking for a new one.

So, which is better? A garment steamer or iron?

Ultimately, that decision is up to you. Consider what clothes you need to steam or iron, and whether you want to freshen them up, or smooth out deep creases. Depending on your needs (and the items in your cupboard) you may prefer one over the other.

Something else to consider is whether you’re planning on using the appliance around the house. Before you go thinking I’ve lost the plot, remember that steamers can be handy to use on things like curtains or tablecloths when necessary.

