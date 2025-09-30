Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Smooth operators: are steamers or irons best for getting rid of wrinkles?

garment steamer or iron?
(Credit: Canva)
Nature versus nurture. Books versus movies. Cats versus dogs. There are plenty of age-old debates worth discussing.

But one I personally don’t think is discussed enough is the whether to use a steamer or iron for your clothing.

I grew up in a household where my mum ironed our clothes (and yes, I consider myself incredibly lucky!) however when I discovered a garment steamer, I felt like I’d had the revelation of a lifetime.

To this day, I rarely pull out my iron, whereas my mum wouldn’t even think to own a steamer!

But ultimately, which one is best? Here are the pros and cons of both…

Steamer

A garment steamer uses hot steam to relax the fibers in fabric, removing wrinkles quickly without making direct contact with the material. Steamers are ideal for delicate fabrics like silk or chiffon, and they’re great for refreshing clothes in a hurry.

PROS

  • Quick and easy to use
  • Gentle on delicate fabrics
  • Can refresh clothes without washing

CONS

  • Less effective on deep wrinkles
  • Doesn’t create sharp creases
  • Requires standing space

Looking to invest in a steamer? We’ve got four options below — all at different price points — to help you choose.

Kambrook SwiftSteam Garment Steamer

Kambrook SwiftSteam Garment Steamer
$69

shop now
Philips 5000 Series Garment Steamer

Philips 5000 Series Garment Steamer
$119

SHOP NOW
Tefal Access Steam Care Steamer

Tefal Access Steam Care Steamer
$189

shop now
Tefal Pro Style Care Upright Steamer

Tefal Pro Style Care Upright Steamer
$249.95

SHOP NOW

Iron

An iron uses direct heat and pressure to press fabric flat, creating crisp, defined lines and sharp creases. Irons work well on structured garments like shirts, trousers, and linen, giving a polished, professional finish.

PROS

  • Provides crisp, professional finish
  • Can create sharp creases
  • Works well on heavy fabrics

CONS

  • Slower than steaming
  • Risk of scorching fabrics
  • Requires ironing board
Irons come in all price points, so we’ve found four of the best in case you’re looking for a new one.

Russell Hobbs Rapid Steam Iron

Russell Hobbs Rapid Steam Iron
$39

shop now
Sunbeam Verve 650 Ceraflow Iron

Sunbeam Verve 650 Ceraflow Iron
$79

SHOP NOW
Tefal Puregliss Anti-Calc Steam Iron

Tefal Puregliss Anti-Calc Steam Iron
$139.95

shop now
Tefal Express Vision Steam Station

Tefal Express Vision Steam Station
$345.95

SHOP NOW

So, which is better? A garment steamer or iron?

Ultimately, that decision is up to you. Consider what clothes you need to steam or iron, and whether you want to freshen them up, or smooth out deep creases. Depending on your needs (and the items in your cupboard) you may prefer one over the other.

Something else to consider is whether you’re planning on using the appliance around the house. Before you go thinking I’ve lost the plot, remember that steamers can be handy to use on things like curtains or tablecloths when necessary.

