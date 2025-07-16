Your household clean just got more meaningful thanks to Pine O Cleen and Australian Red Cross

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Living in Australia, we’re no strangers to natural disasters. Floods, cyclones, droughts — we experience it all.

Advertisement

So often these disasters make headlines, and we see the devastating aftermath and clean-up through news outlets and on social media.

But what happens when the cameras are gone? The real clean up begins — and that’s exactly where Pine O Cleen and the Australian Red Cross come in.

Iconic disinfectant brand, Pine O Cleen have teamed up with Australian Red Cross for a third year of ‘The Cleen Up Program‘, which provides long-term support to communities impacted by natural disasters.

Whether it’s supplying essential cleaning products or psychological first aid, this program is about restoring a sense of safety and dignity when people need it most.

Advertisement

In the past year alone, more than 115,000 Australians have accessed recovery activities through the Australian Red Cross, through community events and workshops.

Ballina local Priscilla Field knows that feeling firsthand. After losing almost everything in the 2022 floods — and again facing devastation when Cyclone Alfred hit earlier this year — she says it was the ongoing check-ins and support from the Red Cross that helped her feel seen. “It wasn’t just about the gift cards,” she says. “It was the feeling that someone truly cared.”

This July, you can be part of that support network too. Every Pine O Cleen product purchased in-store or online at Coles, $0.20 goes towards a donation to the Australian Red Cross Society.

To lend a hand in your own way, simply pick up your go-to Pine O Cleen products at Coles before 29th July.

Advertisement

Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up a few of our top picks below to help you shop with purpose.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.