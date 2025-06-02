Volunteering to be the change

There’s more to volunteering than just helping others. This act of kindness is also surprisingly good for your health. According to science, volunteering has a profound impact on your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing…
1. Reduces stress
When you’re volunteering, you’re focused on others, your mind shifts away from your own personal problems, giving you a sense of calm and purpose. Studies show that volunteering helps lower cortisol (the stress hormone), while also boosting dopamine, oxytocin and serotonin (feel-good hormones).
Read more: 13 ways to improve your happiness
2. Improved physical health
In case you need another reason to get out there and lend a helping hand, volunteering can help you live longer! Reduced stress levels means that volunteers are less susceptible to chronic illnesses, and they’re more likely to have an active lifestyle.
3. Improved cognitive health
By keeping your mind active through volunteering, you’re less likely to suffer cognitive decline and memory loss. Volunteering often requires you to learn new skills, which improves memory and focus, while keeping the brain active.
4. Reduces loneliness
Volunteering is a great way to meet like-minded people and build new social connections. Not only does this combat isolation, it also improves your emotional wellbeing and helps build self-confidence. You never know, you might just make a new friend!
5. Promotes gratitude
People who volunteer are more likely to have a positive outlook, which encourages appreciation and boosts overall happiness. By reducing pessimism, it also helps people to build emotional resilience.
Find your purpose
Choosing the right volunteer outlet for you…
There are plenty of ways to give back. Start by identifying your skills, interests and the causes that matter to you, then research local volunteer opportunities. If nothing already established appeals to you, start your own initiative in the form of a food drive, book drive, clean-up or mentoring program – the possibilities are endless!
Getting started
Check out these volunteer resources…
Australia
- GoVolunteer (govolunteer.com.au)
- Seek Volunteer (volunteer.com.au)
- Volunteering Australia (volunteeringaustralia.org)
New Zealand
- Volunteering New Zealand (volunteeringnz.org.nz)
- Seek Volunteer NZ (seekvolunteer.co.nz)
- Do Good Jobs (dogoodjobs.co.nz)