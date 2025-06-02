Volunteering to be the change

There’s more to volunteering than just helping others. This act of kindness is also surprisingly good for your health. According to science, volunteering has a profound impact on your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing…

Advertisement

1. Reduces stress

When you’re volunteering, you’re focused on others, your mind shifts away from your own personal problems, giving you a sense of calm and purpose. Studies show that volunteering helps lower cortisol (the stress hormone), while also boosting dopamine, oxytocin and serotonin (feel-good hormones).

2. Improved physical health

In case you need another reason to get out there and lend a helping hand, volunteering can help you live longer! Reduced stress levels means that volunteers are less susceptible to chronic illnesses, and they’re more likely to have an active lifestyle.

3. Improved cognitive health

By keeping your mind active through volunteering, you’re less likely to suffer cognitive decline and memory loss. Volunteering often requires you to learn new skills, which improves memory and focus, while keeping the brain active.

Advertisement

4. Reduces loneliness

Volunteering is a great way to meet like-minded people and build new social connections. Not only does this combat isolation, it also improves your emotional wellbeing and helps build self-confidence. You never know, you might just make a new friend!

5. Promotes gratitude

People who volunteer are more likely to have a positive outlook, which encourages appreciation and boosts overall happiness. By reducing pessimism, it also helps people to build emotional resilience.

Find your purpose

Choosing the right volunteer outlet for you…

Advertisement

There are plenty of ways to give back. Start by identifying your skills, interests and the causes that matter to you, then research local volunteer opportunities. If nothing already established appeals to you, start your own initiative in the form of a food drive, book drive, clean-up or mentoring program – the possibilities are endless!

Getting started

Check out these volunteer resources…

Australia

GoVolunteer (govolunteer.com.au)

Seek Volunteer (volunteer.com.au)

Volunteering Australia (volunteeringaustralia.org)

New Zealand

Advertisement

Volunteering New Zealand (volunteeringnz.org.nz)

Seek Volunteer NZ (seekvolunteer.co.nz)

Do Good Jobs (dogoodjobs.co.nz)

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.