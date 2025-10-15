How your Christmas shopping could score you $50,000!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Tick everyone off your Christmas pressie list, stay in your pyjamas, and possibly end up $50,000 richer? Sounds like a Christmas miracle to me.

Advertisement

But with only a couple of months until the Big Man in Red hits our chimneys (or… balcony doors??), this could be your Christmas reality.

This Black Friday (AKA November 28), one lucky The Oodie fan will win a whopping $50k giveaway*. And wouldn’t that be just delightful at this time of year?

All you have to do to go into the running is buy someone a pressie they will ~love~ from The Oodie.

And before you say, “But it’s too hot for an Oodie right now!”, let me just stop you right there. Because in addition to their OG (super-comfy as heck) hooded wearable blankets, the brand has a bunch of very summer-friendly pieces that would look great under your Christmas tree.

Advertisement

We’re loving their fun pyjamas – they even have a range of cooling PJs (yes, really!), which are literally the perfect Chrissy present for the Aussie climate.

Photo: The Oodie.

Then there’s the cooling blankets (a game changer in peak summer), comfy sleep tees, epic gifts under $49, picks for pets, kids…

(I’m not saying you should get the entire family matching Oodie PJs for Christmas, but I’m not NOT saying it…)

Advertisement

Here are some of our favourite picks from The Oodie that could make you $50k richer (and will definitely make you the official Best Present Giver of 2025):

But back to that $50k…

Advertisement

While I’ll definitely be stocking up on cosy comfy Christmas presents, shopping online at The Oodie isn’t the only way to get your name in that juicy giveaway.

Yes, you DO get one entry for every dollar spent – but you can also like and follow The Oodie on social media, subscribe to their emails, or refer a friend for even more chances to win.

Click here for all the details!

Advertisement

Full terms and conditions are available at https://theoodie.com/pages/dream-holiday-giveaway-terms. Promotion commences October 1, 2025, 9am (ACST) and ends December 1, 2025, 11:55pm (ACST). Entry open to residents in all Australian States and Territories aged over 18. To enter, entrants may purchase eligible products, opt into promotional content, share and follow the Promoter’s social media accounts, or successfully refer a friend. Total prize value of the promotion is approximately $50,000, comprising the following prizes: $50,000 in cash to be used toward a dream holiday or in any other way the winner sees fit. Winners will be drawn on December 2, 2025 at the Promoter’s place of business. The Promoter is Davie Clothing Pty Ltd (ABN 84 629 766 703), located at 39 Orsmond Street, Hindmarsh SA 5007. ACT Permit No. TP 25/02270. NSW Permit No.TP/04609. SA Permit No. T25/1734.*

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.