What if we told you that picking up your favourite mascara or fragrance could actually save you money on your next holiday? We know, it sounds too good to be true, but rest assured, it’s real!

Lotte Duty Free have partnered with Qantas Frequent Flyer to launch a new benefit allowing customers to earn 1 Qantas Point for every for every $1 spent in store or online when they provide their membership.

You can then use your Qantas Points to secure an upgrade on your next flight, book a new holiday destination or even a hotel room.

Sounds ideal, right? We know you’ll want to know more, so we’ve got all the info you need below.

Where can you shop at Lotte Duty Free?

Customers can shop in-store or online to earn Qantas Points. If you’re heading through Brisbane or Melbourne international airports, you can pick up your favourite products from the Lotte Duty Free stores on your way through, or save time by placing a Click and Collect order up to 60 days before you travel.

If you’re Sydney-based, there is also a store in the Sydney CBD where you can shop (and earn) to your heart’s desire.

Don’t live in Sydney or plan on heading through an international airport anytime soon? Fear not! You can still shop online to earn those Qantas Points and put them to use on flights, upgrades, or even hotel stays.

What products are available from Lotte Duty Free?

Like any duty free store, Lotte Duty Free offers a range of products from souvenirs and gifts, to your favourite beauty products and even alcohol.

We’ve done the hard work and found some of the best products to shop before your next holiday.

01 Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Super Hero Skin Protectant $26 at Lotte Duty Free We all know how dry our skin gets on a flight, so stay one step ahead with the iconic Eight Hour Cream. The all-in-one beauty balm can be used on the face, hands or body in order to deeply nourish the skin. Pop it on before, during or after the flight to ensure your skin stays hydrated while you’re on vacation. SHOP NOW

02 Clinique Moisture Surge Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Duo $80 at Lotte Duty Free This Clinique moisturiser duo comes in at just $80, while one would usually set you back around $62. If that isn’t a sign to stock up on an ultra-hydrating — yet still lightweight — moisturiser before your next holiday, we don’t know what is. SHOP NOW

03 Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup $67 at Lotte Duty Free If you plan on wearing makeup during your holiday, consider one that won’t budge all day, such as Estee Lauder Double Wear. Known for its full coverage, long-lasting wear, this foundation will see you through any holiday activity you have planned. SHOP NOW

04 Giorgio Armani Si Eau De Parfum $166 at Lotte Duty Free They say that scent triggers the most powerful memories. So why not take a new fragrance on your next holiday? Every time you spritz it in the future, you’ll be transported back to your holiday memories. SHOP NOW

05 Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge $50 at Lotte Duty Free What says holiday better than glowing, blushy cheeks? Well, this Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge does just that. The best part? It can be used on the cheeks and lips, so dab it on for a fuss-free holiday look. SHOP NOW

Are there any restrictions?

Unfortunately, you can’t earn Qantas points on all transactions. Exclusions include tobacco and e-cigarette products, gift cards and VUSH products as well as products sold by JB Hi-Fi concession stores.

View all the terms and conditions here.

