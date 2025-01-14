Valentine’s Day is all about love, but there’s nothing that feels quite as good as loving yourself every day of the year.
Of course, a lot of that comes down to confidence and feeling at home in your own skin, but slipping on a pretty dress certainly helps!
After years in and out of lockdown, we’ll take any excuse to get all dolled up in a new frock and February 14 seems like the perfect reason to dress up.
Whether you’re heading off for a fancy dinner date, meeting up with a new flame or doing drinks with the girls for Galentine’s Day, everyone wants to feel beautiful on on Valentine’s Day.
In fact, you have every right to get dressed up even if you don’t have plans; watch Friends reruns on the couch in a fancy outfit, we promise we won’t tell anyone!
For some quick outfit inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best dresses that will have you falling in love with yourself on Valentine’s Day.
Australian Cotton Blend Twist Detail Rib Dress
Country Road
Want something better than a little black dress? Shop the Twist Detail Rib Dress, $139, from Country Road.
Sunny Girl Mini Dress
Dazie
Want to look pretty in pink? Shop the Sunny Girl Mini Dress, from $69.99, from David Jones.
Ric Rac Mini Dress
Seed
Want to feel comfy and classy? Shop the Seed Heritage Ric Rac Mini Dress, $139.95, from Myer.
Amy Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Vero Moda
Want something you can wear everyday too? Shop the Amy Long Sleeve Maxi Dress currently on sale for $49, from Myer.
Romee Maxi Dress
Cotton On
Want something that’s flattering on any figure? Shop the Romee Maxi Dress, currently on sale for $55.99, from The Iconic.
Linen Resin Trim Shift Dress
Aere
Want to show off in a pop of print? Shop the Linen Resin Trim Shift Dress, currently on sale for $112, from The Iconic.
1999 Maxi Dress
Lioness
Want a timeless and elegant style? Shop the 1999 Maxi Dress, currently on sale for $71.20, from Myer.
La Habana Dress
MVN
Want to embrace colour in a maxi? Shop the MVN La Habana Maxi Dress, $119, from The Iconic.
Mini Shirt Dress
Ceres Life
Want clean lines and a relaxed fit? Shop the Mini Shirt Dress, currently on sale for $79.95, from The Iconic.
Romantic Nights Lace Maxi Dress
Dazie
Want something sexy yet simple? Shop the Romantic Nights Lace Maxi Dress, currently on sale for $55.99, from The Iconic.