These dresses will have you falling in love with yourself on Valentine’s Day – and they’re all under $150

There's something for every body type and budget.
annabel lane
Valentine’s Day is all about love, but there’s nothing that feels quite as good as loving yourself every day of the year.

Of course, a lot of that comes down to confidence and feeling at home in your own skin, but slipping on a pretty dress certainly helps!

After years in and out of lockdown, we’ll take any excuse to get all dolled up in a new frock and February 14 seems like the perfect reason to dress up.

Whether you’re heading off for a fancy dinner date, meeting up with a new flame or doing drinks with the girls for Galentine’s Day, everyone wants to feel beautiful on on Valentine’s Day.

In fact, you have every right to get dressed up even if you don’t have plans; watch Friends reruns on the couch in a fancy outfit, we promise we won’t tell anyone!

For some quick outfit inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best dresses that will have you falling in love with yourself on Valentine’s Day.

Black maxi dress

Australian Cotton Blend Twist Detail Rib Dress

Country Road

Want something better than a little black dress? Shop the Twist Detail Rib Dress, $139, from Country Road.

Sunny Girl Mini Dress

Dazie

Want to look pretty in pink? Shop the Sunny Girl Mini Dress, from $69.99, from David Jones.

Ric Rac Mini Dress

Seed

Want to feel comfy and classy? Shop the Seed Heritage Ric Rac Mini Dress, $139.95, from Myer.

Amy Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Vero Moda

Want something you can wear everyday too? Shop the Amy Long Sleeve Maxi Dress currently on sale for $49, from Myer.

Romee Maxi Dress

Cotton On

Want something that’s flattering on any figure? Shop the Romee Maxi Dress, currently on sale for $55.99, from The Iconic.

Linen Resin Trim Shift Dress

Aere

Want to show off in a pop of print? Shop the Linen Resin Trim Shift Dress, currently on sale for $112, from The Iconic.

1999 Maxi Dress

Lioness

Want a timeless and elegant style? Shop the 1999 Maxi Dress, currently on sale for $71.20, from Myer.

La Habana Dress

MVN

Want to embrace colour in a maxi? Shop the MVN La Habana Maxi Dress, $119, from The Iconic.

Mini Shirt Dress

Ceres Life

Want clean lines and a relaxed fit? Shop the Mini Shirt Dress, currently on sale for $79.95, from The Iconic.

Romantic Nights Lace Maxi Dress

Dazie

Want something sexy yet simple? Shop the Romantic Nights Lace Maxi Dress, currently on sale for $55.99, from The Iconic.

Profile Maddison Leach

Maddison is a senior journalist covering everything from celebrity news, to entertainment, fashion and beauty.

annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

