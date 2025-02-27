By nature of the word itself, beige tends to get a bad rap, yet this subtle shade when styled well isn’t dull at all.
In fact, it’s a effortless gateway to a truly luxurious vibe! These fashion-forward celebs show us how to wear this classic colour in a way that’s anything but basic.
Shop Shailene’s style…
Shailene Woodley’s beige accessories add a subtle touch to this fresh and modern ensemble.
- Tilly Shoulder bag $29.95 from Sportsgirl
- Satin Midi Skirt $65.95 from Zara
- Sandler Octavia Pumps from The Iconic
- Ecru Roll High Neck Ribbed Longline $86 from Next
- Amber Sceats Lola Bracelet Set $102.75 from Revolve
Shop Elle’s style…
Known for her classic style, Elle Macpherson adds plays around with texture and prints to tie together her look.
- Darted Trousers $79.95 from Zara
- Trench Coat $175 from Marks & Spencer
- Vintage Double Print Scarf $24.99 from Lovisa
- Harper Structured Top Handle Bag – Taupe $133 from Charles & Keith
Shop Eva’s style….
Eva Longoria demonstrates the best way to layer up a soft tonal combination. Then adds silver stilettos for an edgy twist.
- Gathered Midi Dress $34.99 from H&M
- Textured Longline Tailored Coat $175 from Marks & Spencer
- Dazie Tammie Strappy Heels $59.99 from The Iconic
- Gold Plated Stainless Steel Half Hoop Earrings $27.99 from Lovisa
Shop Alexa’s style…
Alexa Chung’s toughens up neutrals with by working a touch of black and metals into the mix.
- HEYDHSDE Women Cashmere Knitted Cardigan $193.62 from Amazon Australia
- Cotton Embroidery Skirt $59.90 from Uniqlo
- Next Leather Chain Clutch Bag $160 from The Iconic
- Verali Bambi Mary-Jane Flats $59.95 from The Iconic
Shop Sienna’s style…
Sienna’s unique style is on point with this cute tone on tone denim combination.
- ZW Collection Embroidered Overshirt $119 from Zara
- Slim Straight Ultra High Jeans $54.99 from H&M
- Verali Cut Out Ankle Boots $99.95 from The Iconic
- RM Williams Drover belt $149 from The Iconic
- Adidas Originals trefoil bucket hat $40 from ASOS