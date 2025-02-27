Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Advertisement
5 ways to wear beige that are far from boring

Being beige is a compliment.
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

By nature of the word itself, beige tends to get a bad rap, yet this subtle shade when styled well isn’t dull at all.

In fact, it’s a effortless gateway to a truly luxurious vibe! These fashion-forward celebs show us how to wear this classic colour in a way that’s anything but basic.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Shop Shailene’s style…

Shailene Woodley’s beige accessories add a subtle touch to this fresh and modern ensemble.

  • Tilly Shoulder bag $29.95 from Sportsgirl
  • Satin Midi Skirt $65.95 from Zara
  • Sandler Octavia Pumps from The Iconic
  • Ecru Roll High Neck Ribbed Longline $86 from Next
  • Amber Sceats Lola Bracelet Set $102.75 from Revolve
Getty Images

Shop Elle’s style…

Known for her classic style, Elle Macpherson adds plays around with texture and prints to tie together her look.

Getty Images

Shop Eva’s style….

Eva Longoria demonstrates the best way to layer up a soft tonal combination. Then adds silver stilettos for an edgy twist.

  • Gathered Midi Dress $34.99 from H&M
  • Textured Longline Tailored Coat $175 from Marks & Spencer
  • Dazie Tammie Strappy Heels $59.99 from The Iconic
  • Gold Plated Stainless Steel Half Hoop Earrings $27.99 from Lovisa
Getty Images

Shop Alexa’s style…

Alexa Chung’s toughens up neutrals with by working a touch of black and metals into the mix.

  • HEYDHSDE Women Cashmere Knitted Cardigan $193.62 from Amazon Australia
  • Cotton Embroidery Skirt $59.90 from Uniqlo
  • Next Leather Chain Clutch Bag $160 from The Iconic
  • Verali Bambi Mary-Jane Flats $59.95 from The Iconic

Shop Sienna’s style…

Sienna’s unique style is on point with this cute tone on tone denim combination.

  • ZW Collection Embroidered Overshirt $119 from Zara
  • Slim Straight Ultra High Jeans $54.99 from H&M
  • Verali Cut Out Ankle Boots $99.95 from The Iconic
  • RM Williams Drover belt $149 from The Iconic
  • Adidas Originals trefoil bucket hat $40 from ASOS
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

