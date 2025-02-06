Before Queen Letizia became Spain’s most regal leading lady, she was from a middle-class family, and she worked as a news anchor for CNN+ and Televisión Española.

However, since she married Felipe in 2004 when he was the Prince of Asturias, the world has fallen in love with the striking beauty’s immaculate sartorial eye.

In 2014, she and her husband became King and Queen, which has only encouraged more incredible looks.

Letizia is known for wearing a mix of high and low fashion, classic cuts, vintage coats, pantsuits, lace, and a whole lot of red gowns.

She may don a life-saving mask during the pandemic, but it hasn’t stopped her from serving her best looks ever.

Even though she takes a liking to more structured styles, she doesn’t restrict her aesthetic, and she’s known for playing with patterns, leather pants and sky-high heels.

Have a look at the Queen’s most divine and glamorous fashion looks for timeless inspiration.

