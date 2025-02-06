Before Queen Letizia became Spain’s most regal leading lady, she was from a middle-class family, and she worked as a news anchor for CNN+ and Televisión Española.
However, since she married Felipe in 2004 when he was the Prince of Asturias, the world has fallen in love with the striking beauty’s immaculate sartorial eye.
In 2014, she and her husband became King and Queen, which has only encouraged more incredible looks.
Letizia is known for wearing a mix of high and low fashion, classic cuts, vintage coats, pantsuits, lace, and a whole lot of red gowns.
She may don a life-saving mask during the pandemic, but it hasn’t stopped her from serving her best looks ever.
Even though she takes a liking to more structured styles, she doesn’t restrict her aesthetic, and she’s known for playing with patterns, leather pants and sky-high heels.
Have a look at the Queen’s most divine and glamorous fashion looks for timeless inspiration.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia stepped out for World Cancer Day on February 4 in Madrid in a stunning green dress.
Queen Letizia of Spain
You can certainly do no wrong in a beautiful pink pantsuit!
Queen Letizia of Spain
What could be better than a pink pantsuit? A red one! The Queen’s classic ensemble always looks amazing.
Queen Letizia of Spain
For the ‘Princess Of Asturias Awards 2024’ Ceremony In Oviedo, Queen Letizia stunned in a one-shoulder black ruffle dress.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain attended a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III, wearing a green dress with a sparkly bow brooch.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Letizia certainly knows how to pair two perfect pieces, simple but elegant, we love this look.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Pretty in pink, Queen Letizia is in a matching pink coord with embroidery adoring the top.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Audrey Hepburn would have been in awe of this timeless black and white outfit.
Queen Letizia of Spain
In 2009, before she was a queen, Letizia was already serving looks reserved for the highest royal rank.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Of course, even her crowns are on point.
Queen Letizia of Spain
In 2019, Queen Letizia wore this 1950s-inspired look, and the cut of this coat is vintage to its core.
Queen Letizia of Spain
In 2020, the Queen attended the New Year Military parade at the Royal Palace in this royal blue blazer gown. The high split and subtle diamond broach are classy details worth admiring.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia loves a red number, and it’s not hard to understand because she looks absolutely radiant in the intense hue.
Queen Letizia of Spain
It’s daring to wear red on the red carpet, but Queen Letizia isn’t afraid of sartorial risks.
Queen Letizia of Spain
She may have to wear a mask in 2020 and 2021 but doesn’t let it damper her outfits.
Queen Letizia of Spain
We can only assume that Queen Letizia meant business in this blood-red three-piece pant suit.
Queen Letizia of Spain
She wore this red number for a state banquet with Queen Elizabeth II in 2017. We love how her sash is tucked around her off-the-shoulder dress because it’s a classy and modern take on the sometimes outdated sash.
Queen Letizia of Spain
As mentioned, Queen Letizia really loves the colour red. In 2020, her red silk top and high waisted midi-skirt were right on-trend.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia stunned in this dusty nude gown for the 2010 wedding of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling.
Queen Letizia of Spain
A white pant suit will never go out of style.
Queen Letizia of Spain
This outfit is refined, crisp, and by no means bland.
Queen Letizia of Spain
In 2019, Letizia was tickled pink in this beautiful mid-length dress with sheer panels. It’s worth mentioning she matched her outfit with dark rose lipstick. Also the shoes! We can’t stop marvelling.