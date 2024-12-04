TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Earlier this year, Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston (née Windsor), passed away at the age of 45.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on 28 February, with King Charles and Queen Camilla sending their best wishes to the family.

A private family funeral for Thomas was held on 12 March at the Chapel Royal at St James’ in London, and members of the royal family attended in support of Lady Gabriella, including Prince William.

Thomas passed away on Sunday 25 February 2024. (Image: Getty)

A statement was released on behalf of Thomas’ wife and parents which read: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him.

“His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Thomas was found deceased at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening, and his cause of death has now been established as due to a ‘traumatic head wound’.

According to Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Thomas’ father “found Mr Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious.”

In December 2024, Gabriella confirmed that Thomas’ cause of death was suicide.

“It appears to me Tom’s impulsive action was likely provoked by an adverse reaction to the medication he had been taking in the last two weeks of his life,” Lady Gabriella said in a witness statement read aloud in court, according to The Telegraph.

“[Work] was certainly a challenge for him over the years, but I highly doubt it would have led him to take his own life, and it seemed much improved,” her witness statement continued, according to Hello!. “If anything had been troubling him, I’m positive that he would have shared that he was struggling severely. The fact that he took his life at the home of his beloved parents suggests the decision was the result of a sudden impulse.”

Gabriella and Thomas shared a fond relationship with the King and Queen. (Image: Getty)

After hearing the news of Thomas’ passing, a spokesperson from the Palace shared a statement saying: “The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

“In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Thomas and Gabriella attended a Shakespeare event in London together with the Queen earlier this month.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas wed in 2019. (Image: Getty)

Thomas was previously in a relationship with Pippa Middleton before he met Gabriella in 2015.

After dating for a few years the couple’s engagement was announced by Buckingham Palace in September 2018.

Lady Gabriella (42) married Thomas on 18 May 2019 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The couple had no children together and were set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this May.

Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent attended King Constantine’s memorial service on Tuesday. (Image: Getty)

Gabriella’s parents, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, were among many royals to attend a memorial for the late King Constantine of the Hellenes, just days after Thomas’ passing.

Lady Gabriella, a godchild of the late Constantine, and her brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, were absent from the memorial.

