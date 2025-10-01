Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and Prince Georg of Liechtenstein respond to royal romance rumours

Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant and Prince Georg Antonius Constantin Maria of Liechtenstein may not be the most well-known royals, but they’re currently stirring up the most public interest!

The young royals sparked royal romance rumours when a photo of Elisabeth, the future Queen of Belgium, and Georg, who is third in line to the Liechtenstein throne, together has been circulating on social media.

However, sadly, the private secretary of Hereditary Prince Alois, Georg’s father, told Soir mag that the snap was “a fake created using artificial intelligence.”

The Belgian palace also previously revealed, “We saw the photo too. We don’t know if it’s real or AI. We aren’t commenting [on private matters].”

But, if Elisabeth and Georg were romantically involved, it would mark the first royal pairing between two houses since Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein wed Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg in 1982.

Belgian royal journalist Wim Dehandschutter told Hello! Magazine that the pairing would make sense.

“Elisabeth and Georg, it would certainly be a wonderful royal match,” he told the publication. “Royal families are close in general, and Belgians and Liechtensteiners know each other well; there are branches. Their parents are colleagues, friends, in some way family. Elisabeth and Georg are believed to have known each other since childhood.”

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS PRINCESS ELISABETH OF BELGIUM?

Princess Elisabeth, born on 25 October 2001, is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and the heir apparent to the Belgian throne.

She originally studied at St John Berchmans College before studying at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, and after completing her education, Elisabeth joined the Belgian military. She currently has the rank of second lieutenant.

Princess Elisabeth later obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree at Lincoln College, Oxford, in July 2024 and is currently undertaking a master’s degree in public policy at Harvard Kennedy School.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS PRINCE GEORG OF LIECHTENSTEIN?

Pring Georg, born on 20 April 1999, is the third child of Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie. He is currently third in line to the throne.

Very little information is known about the young royal, but what we do know is that he was educated at Malvern School in the United Kingdom before attending university in Switzerland.

