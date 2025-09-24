Ute got to be kidding – I gave birth in our HiLux!

Sinead was nearly 41 weeks pregnant when she started to get contractions

She’d planned a natural birth at the hospital with no pain meds in a birthing pool

After calling her midwife, it was recommended she go to hospital after dinner, as early labor was starting

Sitting down at the dinner table, she was hit with another massive contraction and realised her bub was coming much sooner than expected!

Sinead Featonby, 34, from Darwin, NT, shares her story…

As the twinge hit me, I sucked in a breath and rubbed my giant belly.

At almost 41 weeks pregnant, I was overdue and getting contractions every six to eight minutes.

“I’ll go to the hospital when they’re three to four minutes apart,” I told my mum, Tracy, and hubby Luke, not too worried.

Mum was visiting from Perth to help out with our little boy Jimmy, three, but she was going home in a few days, and I’d wanted her around for the birth.

Me with Dawn, James and my husband Luke. (Image: Supplied)

The plan was for it to be a natural birth, with no pain meds. For months, I’d been picturing myself in the birthing pool with essential oils and a playlist of all our favourite songs.

“Let’s get dinner on,” Luke said.

Fussing about the kitchen, though, I thought I’d better call the hospital.

The duty nurse told me she thought it was likely I was in the early stages of labour, so I said I’d make my way there once we’d eaten.

Luke had made his famous noodle stir-fry. But the moment I sat down at the table, a huge contraction hit.

Pushing myself to my feet, I let out a long scream.

Poor Jimmy’s eyes widened in shock.

Me and the family after Dawn’s birth in the Hilux. (Image: Supplied)

Luke, my rock, was immediately at my side, massaging my back.

Just then, there was a gush as my waters broke, drenching my shorts.

“Hospital, now!” Mum shrieked.

“I can’t move,” I cried, frozen with fear.

So Mum helped me slip off my wet shorts. Then she and Luke helped me outside to his HiLux in just my T-shirt and undies!

Even if he floors it, we’re not going to make it, I panicked, as they got me in the passenger seat.

As I let out another scream, neighbours rushed over to make sure everything was okay.

This contraction felt different and I reached my hand down.

“It’s coming,” I yelled. “The baby’s head is there; I can feel it!”

Newborn Dawn after she was born in the ute. (Image: Supplied)

Mum stayed behind to look after Jimmy, and Luke had barely driven 200m when I screamed again.

Calling our midwife, Luke put her on loudspeaker.

“If you feel the urge to push, don’t resist,” she said. “Hang up and call triple 0!”

I begged Luke to pull over, but the only place to stop was the car park of the local pub.

“My baby isn’t being born there,” he said, turning the car around as he dialled emergency services.

Miraculously, we made it home, and Luke dashed into the flat to get fresh towels.

Mum and Jimmy came rushing out, and pushing again, I knew the baby was moments away.

Thankfully, a kindly neighbour offered to take Jimmy for a walk, while Luke got ready to deliver the baby.

Then a panicked look crossed his face.

“The umbilical cord is across the forehead,” he told the operator.

Fear turned my blood cold.

Jimmy had been born in the hospital not breathing as his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck. Doctors had jumped into action, urging Luke to cut the cord quickly before resuscitating our boy.

Here, it was just us – in our carport!

Me and Dawn on an ambulance stretcher shortly after birth. (Image: Supplied)

The operator guided Luke like a pro, telling him to rotate the baby to the left.

I pushed for a final time, and Luke whooped with joy as he caught our slippery bundle.

“She’s here!” he said, tears streaming down his face.

A precious little girl. It had been just 19 minutes since my waters had broken.

When ambos appeared moments later, they clamped the umbilical cord and Luke cut it.

I could barely believe I was holding my baby, but there she was, snuggled against me.

“I’ve done it,” I gasped.

My mum Tracy with my son James and Dawn after she was born, with paramedics getting ready to take her in the ambulance. (Image: Supplied)

Today, our little bub Dawn is 10 weeks old. She’s a calm little thing and Jimmy adores her.

I’d been on at Luke about selling the ute for a few years to get a bigger car, but after all that’s happened, there’s no way. It’s become a family heirloom.

I’d been determined to have a natural birth but had no idea it would be this natural!

