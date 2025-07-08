Baked beans made me the oldest man in Oz!

When Sandra asked Ken what he wanted for his upcoming birthday, he gave the same reply he’d given every year at his aged care home – baked beans

Ken often requested them for breakfast, dinner and always on birthdays

But as Ken was the oldest man in Australia and would be turning 110 the following month, she wanted to organise something really special to honour the milestone

So she and her colleagues got in touch with Heinz Beanz and they agreed to honour the baked bean enthusiast with 300 personalised tins of the product

Ken sat at his computer typing a letter to an old friend.

“Do you know what you’d like for your birthday this year?” I asked him. “It’s a big one.”

It was September 2023, and Ken, the oldest man in Australia, would be 110 the next month.

Ken Weeks with his birthday letter from King Charles for his 110th birthday. (Image: Supplied)

“A can of baked beans,” he replied.

He’d been with us at Whiddon Aged Care Home in Grafton following a cycling accident at age 105.

As the director of Care Services, I’ve observed Ken ask for his favourite food, baked beans, not only every birthday, but often for breakfast and sometimes also dinner.

“Don’t tell me he wants baked beans again,” Kim from head office said to me afterwards on the phone.

She wanted to organise something special to celebrate his significant milestone.

“It’s what he loves,” I argued. “But what if we got a can of beans with his face on it?”

“Leave it with me,” Kim replied, running with the idea.

Ken Weeks celebrating his 110th birthday with family. (Image: Supplied)

A few weeks later, she informed me that Heinz Beanz had agreed to honour Ken with 300 personalised tins of baked beans.

“They’re putting the labels on by hand,” she added, “so they’ll be ready for his birthday.”

“I hope he likes it,” I laughed.

On October 5, we threw a party at Whiddon for the big occasion.

In the activities room, a lavish morning tea was prepared featuring another of Ken’s favourite foods, roast chicken with crunchy skin.

Ken’s son, Ian, had flown up from Melbourne for the occasion and many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren had also travelled to be there.

“Let’s go out to the courtyard,” I suggested.

Ian and I escorted Ken outside where his family were waiting along with Whiddon chief executive Chris Mamarelis.

In celebration of the 110th birthday of Australia’s oldest known living man, Heinz Australia has produced a personalised limited run of baked beans for Whiddon Grafton resident – and keen baked bean enthusiast – Kenneth Weeks. (Image: Supplied)

Chris presented him with a framed copy of his personalised Heinz label.

Happy 110th Birthday Ken, a lover of Heinz Beanz, the label read.

Seeing his face on the label, Ken burst into laughter.

“Happy birthday, Ken,” I called, pulling back a cover to reveal a pyramid of bean tins.

Ken squealed in delight.

“I’ve never seen so many cans of beans, let alone with my face on them!” he said in glee.

Ian gave a speech highlighting some of Ken’s achievements since his birth in 1913 – the year before WWI!

“Dad ran the first Chrysler dealership in Grafton,” he proclaimed.

Ian then detailed how his father had also owned Grafton’s first electronics shop and driven trucks for the army at Evans Head during WWII.

“I applied to serve overseas,” Ken added, “but I didn’t pass the blood pressure examination.”

Myself and Ken. (Image: Supplied)

After the speeches, Ken asked that a can of his beans be given to each of the residents at Whiddon.

Typically, he’s up at 6am for his first walk of the day, but the morning after the party, he was nowhere to be seen.

“I’d better check on him,” I said to other staff at 8am.

Peeking my head into Ken’s bedroom, I was pleased to find him sleeping peacefully.

It was clear his 110th birthday celebrations had left him completely baked!

