I lost $500,000 on the pokies

Libby Mitchell had gone to celebrate the sale of her business in 1993 at her local pub which had just opened a new gaming room

While she lost $5 that night, she decided to go back again and soon after won $200

Playing the machines every day, Libby soon formed a gambling problem and was spending thousands

For the next 23 years, she struggled to free herself of an addiction to pokies.

Today, she is a reformed gambler who continues to campaign for reform to address gambling harm

Here, Libby Mitchell, 75, from Yallourn North, Vic, shares her story

All dressed up, I was excited.

Thanks to the recent sale of my textile business, I was looking to celebrate.

When one of the new owners suggested we pop into the pub for a flutter, I agreed.

It was 1993. Our local in Mornington, Vic, had just opened a brand-new gambling lounge. Its poker machines reminded me of bingo, and games only cost 10 cents a pop.

But in 15 minutes, I’d lost five bucks.

“I’m done,” I said.

I thought there was no harm in having a flutter with friends.

It was fun though, so a few weeks later, I went again. Within moments, the numbers spun in my favour. I’d won $92.50!

Moving to a different machine, the bells rang, announcing another win.

That night, I’d made close to $200!

I started playing a few times a week with friends.

We’d lose a few dollars at most, but told ourselves it didn’t matter. We weren’t gambling as such, and there were signs saying our money went back into the community.

A few months in, I was going on my own.

When I got a job in an office, I’d play the pokies after work. Before I knew it, it would be 2am.

By then, my eldest girl, Christina, 19, had moved out, but Belinda, 18, was waiting for me at home.

Me with my dad (far left) and my daughters, Christine (left) and Belinda (right)

“You’re late again,” she’d say.

“I was trying to avoid rush hour traffic,” I lied. “I didn’t realise the time.”

I’d keep a minimal amount back for food and bills, but four years after I’d started playing, I could no longer afford my mortgage and rented out the house before eventually selling it.

Moving to Melbourne, I started a business running networking events for singles. Some nights, I made $2000. Afterwards, I’d head straight to the 24-hour Crown Casino.

Once I’d burned through my earnings, I’d dip into my $85k from the house sale.

Soon, my nest egg had dwindled to just $5000.

One Tuesday morning, I was feeling lucky. So, at 10am, I settled myself at my favourite machine and fed my notes into the slot.

Hypnotised by the tinny music, bright lights and desperation to win back the thousands I’d lost, hours slipped away like minutes.

I didn’t speak to another soul. I survived on coffee and tomato toasties, only stopping to go to the toilet.

Casino workers came and went. “Are you still here?” one asked as she started another shift.

My beautiful home in Mount Eliza that I heartbreakingly lost to Pokies.

By the time I stumbled out, it was Thursday – I’d been there 52 hours.

I’d not only lost my last $5k, I had less than a dollar in my account.

I had countless missed calls and texts from my girls.

Back home, they were waiting for me.

“It’s all gone,” I choked. “There’s nothing left.”

“You need help, Mum,” Christina said sadly. “We’re finding a counsellor.”

I went to one session, before landing a teaching job, believing if I got my career back on track I’d be less tempted.

But I couldn’t stay away. I’d play through the night then go to work exhausted.

I pawned my jewellery. Men offered me money for sex which I said no to, and I was on the brink of homelessness.

One night, as I drove home, I pulled over on a bridge. I stood at the edge.

I can’t face myself anymore, I thought.

When I quit gambling cold turkey at Dad’s, I went into severe withdrawals.

A loud blast from a ship passing snapped me back. I couldn’t do that to my family. So, I drove straight to the hospital where they kept me in for the night and suggested Gambler’s Help.

Meanwhile, my girls told my dad everything.

“I’m putting you under house arrest,” Dad said.

Withdrawing at his place, I suffered terrible headaches, stomach pains and shakes for three weeks.

Then, Dad and I googled ‘problem gambling’. Seeing the characteristics of a gambling addict, I recognised myself.

“I finally understand what has been happening to me,” I sobbed.

I moved to a community in Western Australia in 2005, where pokies are restricted to casinos.

I didn’t touch the pokies for two years, but moving back to Victoria, I relapsed many times. In 2016, after I sold another house, I spent $30k in three weeks.

Sick to my stomach, I vowed never to return to a casino again, and I haven’t.

Today, the craving has gone. I’ve repaired my relationships with my daughters and am a grandmother to Ella, 17, twins Harry and Oliver, 15, and Evie, also 15.

“I’m so proud of you, Mum,” Christina tells me.

Sadly, Dad died before he got to see me live as a fully recovered woman.

Me, alongside other group members for the Alliance for Gambling Reform Anti-Pokies.

Over the years, I gambled away around half a million dollars. I’ve made it my mission to learn everything I can about the gambling industry and the harm pokies do.

One man I met went through $250,000 of his superannuation and took out a loan against his house, unbeknown to his kids.

I saw a woman wearing an adult nappy to play.

Others have died by suicide.

In 2021, I publicly submitted my story to the Royal Commission Into the Casino Operator and Licence, in the hope Crown Casino, and other venues, would take more accountability, such as restricting hours people could play and introducing mandatory ID cards for gamblers.

It found Crown was unsuitable to hold a licence, but could continue operating on a two-year probation period, and made 33 recommendations.

This March, it was announced that Crown Casino had made improvements, including funding a responsible service of gambling program, and could keep their licence.

While I have hope for change, I am not sure this is enough to really help people who have serious gambling addictions.

Gambling should be seen in the same light as alcohol or drugs. I’m 75 now, and I’ve no plans to stop fighting for reform.



Gambling Help

If you think you may have a gambling problem and want to take steps to address this, the following services are available at no cost.

BetStop – the National Self-Exclusion Register.

Adding yourself to this national register will exclude you from all Australian licensed online and phone wagering services for a minimum of three months and up to a lifetime. To register, you need a mobile number, email address, an Australian driver’s licence or Medicare Card.

Gambling Help Online

Free and confidential support for anyone affected by gambling: visit Gambling Help Online to find out more about online counselling, live chat, email support, self-help and information.

Telephone support

Immediate assistance is available via the National Gambling Helpline on 1800 858 858. The service is free, professional and confidential and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Source: Australian Government of Department Social Services