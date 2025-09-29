CROC WRANGLER SHOCK: The family news that will change everything for Matt Wright

As celebrity crocodile wrangler Matt Wright faces up to 15 years in prison for attempting to pervert the course of justice, he and his wife Kaia have revealed they are expecting a third child.

Advertisement

“It’s a huge blessing during what has been a hellish time of media onslaught and ongoing bullying,” Kaia said in a statement.

“It’s brought my focus back to what is good, true and beautiful, and that’s our family.”

On August 29, Wright, 46, was found guilty on two charges of attempting to cover up a fatal helicopter crash that killed his best friend Chris “Willow” Wilson in February 2022.

He will remain on bail until he returns to court on December 12 for his sentencing hearing.

Advertisement

The first count related to Wright lying to police about how much fuel he thought remained in the helicopter when it crashed, while the second count related to him trying to convince the pilot to falsify documents.

While the star of Netflix’s reality series Outback Wrangler faces up to 15 years in prison, his legal team are preparing to appeal the guilty verdict returned in the NT Supreme Court in another hearing expected to be held early next year.

Wright’s lawyers have outlines five grounds they will be appealing the charges on, stating the verdicts were “unreasonable or otherwise unsupported by evidence”.

Kaia was by Matt’s side during his month-long NT Supreme Court trial. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

HIS LONG FIGHT

Immediately after the verdict was handed down in August, Wright told reporters outside the court he was disappointed with the result.

“It’s been a long fight, and we’ve got an appeal in process now, and we’ll keep moving forward with this,” Wright said.

With baby number three due in April, Kaia faces the possibility of raising their new baby along with their two children Banjo, six, and three-year-old Dusty without her croc-wrangling husband.

Earlier this month, the couple’s “cracking” four-bedroom home in Darwin, which was valued at $1.39 million, could have potentially found a new owner as the property listing has been updated.

Advertisement

Previously, Wright joked he would include a 4.5 metre saltwater crocodile known as Spicy in the sale. “If you really want the place, I’ll even leave you with Spicy,” he joked on Instagram.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.