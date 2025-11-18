“We miss our girls”: Parents of girls who died in Laos methanol poisoning one year on

This week marks the first anniversary of the deaths of Australians Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones, who died in the Laos methanol poisoning attack while on their dream gap-year getaway, and their heartbroken parents are still desperate to find answers.

“We’ve seen nothing,” Holly’s dad Shaun Bowles told 60 minutes. “I believe it’s all been swept under the carpet, pushed to the side and forgotten about.”

The 19-year-olds from Melbourne were two of six tourists who died from methanol poisoning, while a further six tourists were hospitalised after they were served drinks allegedly tainted with methanol during a night out on November 11, 2024.

They were taken to hospital in nearby Vientiane the following morning after they failed to check out of their accommodation where their condition became much worse – and as a result, Holly and Bianca were Bangkok Hospital and Udon Thani Hospital in Thailand, respectively.

After being on life support for close to a week, Bianca passed away on November 21 while Holly died the following morning.

Since Holly, Bianca and four other tourists died, Laotian police recommended charging 13 employees from the hostel and a nearby distillery that is suspected of producing the laced vodka – but confidential contacts in Laos have told Holly and Bianca’s parents that police warned the suspects to flee.

The hostel’s owner has repeatedly denied the laced drinks came from his bar, and no-one has been charged in relation to the deaths.

“Our understanding is police authorities told staff at Nana’s effectively to get out of town,” Bianca’s dad Mark Jones said in an interview with 60 Minutes.

“There is obviously someone, somewhere… covering something up, that’s obviously coming from quite high up in the government and the police force.”

The hostel in Vang Vieng has been closed since the poisonings. (Image: Getty)

BEYOND FURIOUS

Since the fatal poisonings a year ago, the hostel where the drinks are believed to have been served has been closed while it’s being renovated, and is set to open in a month.

“We will try to open by the end of this month but we’re not sure yet,” an employee of the hostel told the ABC.

But some victims believe the hostel should be turned into a memorial.

“I just can’t see how they think it’s acceptable to just open up, especially when it’s the same ownership,”

In agreeance, Bianca’s parents Mark and Michelle Jones said they would be disgusted and beyond furious if the hostel reopened while the investigation into the poisoning is continuing.

“We’re stuck in this vortex where we want some justice,” Michelle said. “Yes the awareness is getting out there, which is amazing, but I would like someone accountable for what they did to Bianca.”

Bianca and Holly’s parents say their deaths have left them feeling empty. (Image: Facebook)

FIGHT FOR JUSTICE

With schoolies period now upon us and thousands of Australians jet off to tourist hotspots in Bali, Fiji, Vanuatu and Thailand, Colin Ahearn is reminding school leavers to be careful of what they are drinking.

“I can’t even begin to imagine the pain Holly and Bianca’s family are going through at the moment,” Colin told Woman’s Day shortly after Holly and Bianca’s passing. “It shouldn’t have happened… they were just living life and they should’ve been able to do that safely, but tragically their lives were taken.”

Colin, who runs the Facebook page Just Don’t Drink Spirits in Bali, that offers travellers advice on how they can avoid methanol poisoning and the symptoms of it which includes stomach cramps, vomiting, blurred vision, dizziness and headaches.

He says that travellers should avoid drinking cocktails or drinks mixed at a bar – but advises beer, wines and premixed spirits frim sealed cans are fine.

As both Holly and Bianca’s parents continue fighting for justice for their daughters and honour their memory one year on, Holly’s parents are encouraging other Australian travellers to avoid Laos.

“We were in Thailand with Holly when she was in hospital there and the experience we had with the Thai people, it was just amazing,” Shaun told the ABC.

“There’s so many better places to go for tourists in South-East Asia than Laos.”

