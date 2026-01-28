‘I had to save myself’: Lake Cargelligo shooting survivor recalls that horrific afternoon

As NSW Police continue to hunt for Julian Ingram, who allegedly killed three people in Lake Cargelligo, the lone survivor of the horrific shooting, Kaleb Macqueen has broken his silence on what happened.

Advertisement

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the names of indigenous people who have died, used with the permission of family.

“I heard boom boom. I saw her, she was holding her neck, he was laughing,” Kaleb told the Daily Telegraph, recalling the moment Ingram allegedly shot Nerida Quinn outside her home.

“I seen him point the gun out the window and within seconds it was just too late… yeah it was just fight or flight, I just had to save myself.”

On Thursday, 19-year-old Kaleb was hanging out with a friend at Nerida’s house when Ingram allegedly gunned down Nerida, 50, her heavily-pregnant niece Sophie Quinn, 25, and Sophie’s partner John Harris, 32.

Advertisement

While he survived, Kaleb was shot in the back of his head, hand and shoulder as well as his leg.

“Not that I could have done anything for Nerida anyway but I would have probably ended up dying if I went over to her as well, which is pretty sad,” said Kaleb.

“I have terrible nightmares all night.”

John Harris. (Image: Facebook) Nerida Quinn. (Image: Supplied) Sophie Quinn. (Image: Supplied)

Advertisement

THE SEARCH CONTINUES

At the time of the shooting, Ingram, who previously dated Sophie, was on bail for a string of domestic violence offences including stalking and intimidation with intent to cause physical fear or harm, as well as a common assault charge and causing property damage worth less than $2000.

Kaleb told the ABC that Ingram had prior altercations with the Quinn family, but nothing indicated it would end in tragedy.

“I never thought he’d be this dangerous,” Kaleb said.

He also admitted he was scared that Ingram could attack him again if he isn’t apprehended.

Advertisement

“I feel like I’m unfinished… that he’s wanted to kill me but I’ve gotten away,” Kaleb told.

“Every time I hear something at the door, I get paranoid.”

NSW Police Western Region Commander Andrew Holland confirmed a Tactical Operations Unit will be searching properties in and around Mount Hope with assistance from PolAir.

“Mr Ingram is still armed, or believed to be armed, and our recommendation for the people of the Mount Hope area is that they exercise extreme caution,” Holland said.

Advertisement

“If people feel insecure I suggest that they remain in their premises but, again, they are not in lockdown… but for those people camping in the area or just visiting, I suggest it’s probably time to go home.”

Police are still trying to track down and apprehend Julian Ingram. (Image: NSW Police)

COMMUNITY IN MOURNING

As police continue searching for Ingram, the 1500-strong community of Lake Cargelligo have started to band together to mourn the devastating loss of Nerida, Sophie and John.

Floral tributes have been placed at the site where Sophie and John were shot in their car on Walker Street, while more are being left at Nerida’s house nearby.

Advertisement

The local school has also been busy organising care packages for those affected by the shooting.

The victim’s families have also started paying tribute to their loved ones.

“She loved her friends, loved her nephews, she loved being outdoors she loved her dogs. She loved fishing,” said one of Sophie’s relatives.

“She was always there for everybody’s kids… she loved her family,” another said of “selfless” Nerida.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.