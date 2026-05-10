KELI LANE EXCLUSIVE: ‘I didn’t kill Tegan – she’s still out there’

On December 12, 2028, Keli Lane is set to finally walk free from a Sydney prison after serving an 18-year sentence for a crime she vows she didn’t commit.

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Her daughter, Tegan – who Lane was convicted of killing when the baby was two days old – will be 32 by then.

And, according to a family member who has spoken to Woman’s Day but requested to remain unidentified, the moment Lane walks free will also mark the time she’s able to begin proving her innocence.

Because Lane is adamant Tegan is still alive and out in the world somewhere, perhaps a mother herself and likely unaware of her real identity.

“When Keli is free, she’ll continue to search for Tegan,” the family member says, pointing out that Lane’s daughter might not know her birth mother is in prison convicted of her murder.

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“Family secrets can last for decades but family dynamics alter and people may be willing to come forward.”

Lane, now 51, was 21 and working as a sports teacher at a private school when Tegan was born in September 1996.

She had kept the pregnancy and birth secret, and claimed that she gave the baby to its father, a man she called Andrew Norris.

Lane was 21 and working as a sports teacher when Tegan was born. (Image: Supplied)

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NO EVIDENCE

This wasn’t Lane’s first pregnancy, nor the only one she concealed.

While Tegan was her second child, Lane had hidden her first and third pregnancies too, and subsequently put those babies up for adoption in 1995 and 1999.

Lane explained later that she had concealed the pregnancies because she feared the reaction of her parents and friends and also couldn’t be sure who the fathers of those babies were.

Lane also has a fourth child, a daughter born in 2001, who was raised by the father and is now an adult in her mid-20s. She reportedly has a close relationship with Lane.

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“Keli acknowledges some past choices may have caused pain and discomfort for others and she’s genuinely sorry for that,” says her family member.

“At the time, she was very young and making decisions while scared and on her own, but she was making decisions based on what she believed was best. With maturity and reflection, Keli would approach those situations very differently today.”

It was Lane’s decision to tell adoption services that her child born in 1999 was her first – a lie she blames on being naive and afraid – that led the authorities to investigate what happened to Tegan.

When they could find no trace of the child, police were called, eventually leading to Lane being found guilty of Tegan’s murder, 14 years after her birth.

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Lane continues to insist she is innocent and others believe she is telling the truth.

“There’s no evidence of Tegan’s death,” says Professor Michele Ruyters, associate dean of Criminology and Justice at RMIT and director of the Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative that supports Lane’s campaign to clear her name.

“One reason why Andrew hasn’t come forward would be to protect Tegan – many parents would do anything to ensure their children don’t suffer,” she says.

“Secondly, it’s very probable he has moved interstate or overseas and doesn’t know what’s happened.”

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In 2024, Lane became eligible for parole, but her hopes of spending time with her adult daughter, her parents, long-time partner Patrick Cogan and his children were curtailed by the NSW “no body, no parole” laws that were introduced in 2022.

The laws mean Lane cannot be granted parole until she helps police find Tegan’s remains – something she says she cannot do because she never killed her.

Her day and weekend release was also reportedly revoked last year.

“Keli’s daughter was living in the UK and relocated back to Sydney, hoping to spend valuable time with Keli on the home leave program. But this was revoked and that decision caused unnecessary distress.”

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“Parenting her daughter and two stepchildren from a distance has been heartbreaking, but Keli and Patrick have kept a strong, positive family unit. Their three children are university-educated, full-time professionals but, most importantly, they are kind, resilient and beautiful adults,” says Professor Ruyters.

In 2024, the Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative sent an open letter to the NSW government. Signed by leading academics, lawyers, criminal justice professionals and concerned members of the public, it stated that the “no body, no parole laws create a further injustice for people who have been wrongfully convicted of homicide”.

Professor Ruyters points to similar miscarriages of justice, including the cases of Kathleen Folbigg and Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton, who were wrongly convicted of murdering their children.

“It seems that if you are a young mother charged with killing their infant – everyone’s thoughts immediately turn to guilt,” she says.

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“It would have been an easier way out for Keli to plead guilty, but she’s adamant that she is innocent. I admire her resilience.”

She is set to be released in December 2027. (Image: AAP)

PAROLE RECONSIDERED

Last year, Lane was identified in NSW parliament as a victim of sex offender and former prison officer Wayne Gregory Astill.

Around the same time, Greens MP Sue Higginson also called for Lane’s application for parole to be reconsidered.

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“The state has failed Keli in an unimaginable way,” the MP said. “Keli is now languishing in a prison because of the wrong application of and the retrospective operation of the ‘no body, no parole’ laws.

“Keli has a husband and a daughter, and they’re all suffering. They’ve all suffered enough. Keli has elderly parents. She wants to see them again. All this motion is asking members is please can we together today just set a path of consideration for Keli Lane to experience some justice?

“All this motion requests is that the parole board reconsider Keli Lane’s parole. She’s done her time.”

Professor Ruyters believes Lane would welcome an opportunity to give evidence and prove her innocence.

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“Keli’s story has never been heard from her own lips,” she says.

Anyone with information about Andrew Norris or Tegan can contact the RMIT Bridge of Hope Innocence Initiative at bohii@rmit.edu.au

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