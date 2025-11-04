SHOCK UPDATE: Erin Patterson lodges appeal against guilty verdicts

Regarded as one of Australia’s most notorious murderer, Erin Patterson is preparing to fight her three murder convictions and one attempted murder sentence that landed her in prison for life.

Yesterday, her team of legal eagles led by barrister Julian McMahon, filed paperwork in the Victorian Court of Appeal – and the grounds of her appeal are set to be released in the next few days.

Patterson, 51, was sentenced to life with a non-parole period of 33 years in July for killing her in-laws Don and Gail Patterson, as well as Heather Wilkinson, with a Death Cap mushroom-laced beef Wellington in August 2023.

But, Patterson’s appeal isn’t the only one on her sentence, as the prosecution launched their own appeal last month.

“The sentencing judge erred in finding that there was a ‘substantiative chance’ the respondent would be held in solitary confinement for years to come when such a finding was not open on the evidence, and that finding infected his assessment of the respondent’s likely future conditions in custody and his decision to fix a non-parole period,” the acting director of Public Prosecutions, Diana Piekusis wrote in the notice of appeal filed last month.

“The sentence imposed on the offender is manifestly inadequate, in that a) it was innapropriate for the sentencing judge to fix a non-parole period; or b) the non-parole period of 33 years is manifestly inadequate.”

Patterson was sentenced to life with a 33-year non-parole period for killing Heather Wilkinson as well as Don and Gail Patterson. (Image: Supplied)

WHAT COULD THE APPEALS LEAD TO?

It is expected the prosecution and defence’s appeals will be heard together in court next year.

If the prosecution can convince the appeal court Patterson’s sentence was inadequate, she could be resentenced to life without parole, or have her non-parole period extended beyond 33 years.

On the other side of the courtroom, if the defence are successful, the court could quash Patterson’s convictions, order a new trial, or acquit her – meaning she could walk free.

Currently, the convicted mushroom murderer is being held in a tiny cell nicknamed “the slot” within the Gordon Unit at Dame Phyllis Frost Centre.

She reportedly spends 22 to 24 hours a day in her cell, with only some books, a computer, crocheting equipment, and a hair straightener to keep her company.

While deciding Patterson’s fate, Justice Christopher Beale decided to set a non-parole period over the “substantial chance” Patterson would be held indefinitely in solitary confinement due to her notoriety.

“The harsh prison conditions that you have experienced already and the likely prospect of solitary confinement for the foreseeable future are important and weighty,” Beale said at her sentence hearing.

“In my view, the only scope for making them count is by fixing a non-parole period.”

