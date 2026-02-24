CHRIS BAGHSARIAN: Remains of kidnapped grandfather found

The search for the Chris Baghsarian, who was mistakenly kidnapped has taken a tragic turn, with NSW Police confirming they’ve found a body believed to the missing Sydney grandfather.

“This morning, police attached to the robbery and serious crime squad located human remains on the street of Pitt Town Bottom Road in Pitt Town… We suspect those remains to be Mr Baghsarian,” NSW Police Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Marks announced “Although the remains aren’t able to be positively identified, there will be a formal process to try and identify those remains.”

Marks also confirmed the remains will undergo forensic examination.

“I want to be clear from the outset that we had two trails in this investigation,” Marks said. “One was to locate Mr Baghsarian and the second was to identify those responsible.”

At this stage, I’m not able to comment in relation to the investigation and the progress of that investigation.”

Chris moved to Australia from Israel in the 1960s. (Image: Supplied)

FAMILY HEARTBREAK

In the early hours of February 13, Chris was mistakenly kidnapped from his home in North Ryde, which he bought shortly after immigrating to Australia from Israel in the 1960s.

Police believe the kidnappers were targeting a relative of Dimitri Stepanyan, and demanded a $50 million ransom from Stepanyan’s family.

While Chris’ family are yet to comment on the latest update, a source close to the heartbroken family told Woman’s Day that they are “traumatised”.

Last week NSW Police released a statement on behalf of the family, who have requested privacy.

“Our family is living through a nightmare we never thought possible,” the statement read.

“Chris’ kidnapping feels surreal, and we are struggling to make sense of the fact that he has been taken and that our family has been caught up in something that has nothing to do with us.”

“Chris is a devoted father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He is deeply loved, gentle, and the kindest person we knew – someone who would never hurt a fly.”

