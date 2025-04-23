Your go-to guide to the 2025 Australian Federal Election

The 2025 Australian Federal Election is just around the corner, and the nation is gearing up to decide who will lead the country as Prime Minister.

Advertisement

In preparation for this important event, we’ve put together the ultimate guide on everything you need to know, including how to vote, what to expect, and more.

(Credit: Getty)

ELECTION DATE 2025

The Australian Federal Election occurs every three years, and the 2025 election is scheduled for Saturday, 3 May 2025.

Voting is compulsory, so it’s essential to be registered on the electoral roll in order to cast your vote.

Advertisement

Failure to vote will result in a $20 fine in every state across Australia.

WHERE TO VOTE

You must vote in your designated electorate, which you can easily find on the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website. Simply enter your postcode or suburb to find out what your electorate is.

Polling booths are available throughout each electorate across the country, and you can vote at any polling location within your state or territory on election day.

These locations can include schools, churches, community halls, and public buildings, and are generally open from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Advertisement

To find your nearest polling place, visit the AEC website, select whether you’ll be voting on or before election day, and enter your postcode or suburb. The site will then provide a list of polling locations in your area.

Additionally, you have the option to vote early in person at an early voting centre or pre-poll venue, or by post before election day.

(Credit: Getty)

HOW TO VOTE IN THE FEDERAL ELECTION

Australia uses a preferential voting system in federal elections, meaning voters must rank their preferences for candidates in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Advertisement

For the House of Representatives (green ballot paper), voters are required to mark a preference for every candidate.

For the Senate (white ballot paper), voters must rank a designated number of preferences.

For a detailed explanation, you can read the AEC’s official voting guide here.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.