Home Lifestyle

‘My undies betrayed me!’ Meet the Kiwi mum changing the underwear game.

It's a knicker revolution!
When Lisa Taylor first became a mum, she noticed a problem. A *pants* problem.

In those early weeks postpartum, she found herself wearing her period underwear every single day. But all the options in her underwear drawer, and everything available on the market, felt bulky, utilitarian and – frankly – uncomfortable.

In addition, Lisa noticed that they were all marketed towards people having periods; however, absorbency can be needed for many reasons at various life stages. Think light bladder leakage (LBL) moments, during ovulation, and everything in between.

It was at this point she realised: women deserved something that was not only functional and comfortable, but also made them feel beautiful.

“The idea first sparked during my first weeks of motherhood, when I wore period underwear every day and realised just how uncomfortable and inelegant the existing options were,” Lisa shares.

And so Wicks Intimates – Australia’s first truly luxurious absorbent lingerie brand – was born.

Wick Intimates period underwear
Photo: Wicks Intimates

Designed in Melbourne, and crafted from breathable organic cotton and Lisa’s signature butter-blend fabric, the pieces look every bit like the expensive, elegant lingerie you’d buy to show off (or just feel fab in).

What you can’t tell by looking? They feature ~very~ discreet built-in absorbency.

“Since launching, I’ve seen first-hand the relief and joy that comes from finding an absorbent lingerie option that finally feels like it was made for you,” says Lisa, who designs the pieces herself.

The range is made for every stage of life: from first periods and postpartum to perimenopause and light bladder leakage. There’s even an everyday range – AKA perfectly lovely, luxe, comfy undies which have a single layer of absorbency and no waterproof layer, that are ideal for wearing every day.
Check out some of our favourite styles from Wicks Intimates:

Wicks Intimates absorbent underwear

Emanate Brief
$55

shop now
Wicks Intimates period underwear

Engineered Brief
$45

SHOP NOW
Wicks Intimates absorbent underwear

Anything But Basic Brief
$55

shop now
Wicks Intimates period underwear

Valley Brief
$55 $27.50

SHOP NOW

With flattering cuts, soft seams and not a loud logo in sight, Wicks Intimates are the kind of pieces you’ll happily reach for every day — and nobody else will ever know their secret.

Wicks Intimates are available online now, shipping across Australia and New Zealand.

