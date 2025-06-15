Your weekly horoscope for June 16 – 22 2025

Curious what the cosmos has in store for you this week? Woman’s Day astrologer Jenny Blume takes a deep dive into the stars to reveal what’s ahead for you.
From love and career to health and happiness, discover how the planetary shifts could shape your week.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Someone’s offer might take you by surprise, but you deserve it – you do so much for others! If a money or home-related matter has been troubling you, listen out for some timely advice. Steps taken through winter could leave you in a more secure place.
STAR TIP: Feeling a little sentimental? Perhaps it’s time to create a photo wall or book.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
If life’s been feeling topsy-turvy, cosmic calm is heading your way. A loved one might finally see sense, or a problem at work will be sorted. While you’re in “fix it” mode, why not check out a new therapy or try Pilates – your health could be in for a serious breakthrough!
STAR TIP: As your energy levels peak, some new exercise gear may come in handy.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
After a whirlwind few weeks, take a step back. Recent events may have left you with a decision to ponder. Walking more, or simply pottering at home, should help you to unwind. As you begin to relax, some exciting new goals and dreams will start to take shape.
STAR TIP: Your talent for spotting trends could prove profitable this winter.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Finding it hard to stay sitting still? With Mars energising your sign, I’m not surprised. Start by stepping up a fitness kick, then chase up some old friends. As your social sector lights up, reunions and get-togethers should be loads of fun. Make sure you indulge that sentimental streak.
STAR TIP: With lucky stars overhead, why not enter a few magazine competitions?
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Like a lucky charm, Venus is poised for action. Changes at work might expand your options, or a money-making idea could get you thinking. Big ideas are brewing, but with all the mental stimulation, relaxation is imperative. Plan a feel-good catch-up with close friends.
STAR TIP: Sunday’s stars look indulgent, so treat yourself to something special.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Bon voyage! With travel and romance being woven together, getaway plans could gain momentum – and if single, you may discover more than nice scenery. If your patience has been tested lately, these practical stars might usher you into a fairer, more positive era.
STAR TIP: For romantics, Sunday’s sensual stars could cast an extra-special spell.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Breakthroughs are written in the stars, so go in positive. Whether it’s rejigging your finances or improving your health, steps taken through winter could pay dividends. With Mars significantly boosting your drive and ambition, some Sagies might even launch a business.
STAR TIP: An inventive way to save money or boost cashflow might be worth pursuing.
Capricorn
December 23 -January 20
With Venus and Jupiter both casting a glow over your chart, good times await. Things could move particularly fast on the dating scene, especially this weekend, while couples might rediscover that sensual, playful streak. Wear passion-inducing red for extra pizzazz.
STAR TIP: Someone’s happy news could set off celebrations. Get that bubbly chilled!
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
How are your juggling skills? Before you start dropping balls, try to offload a few tasks or call in some help. If finances have been creating stress, these practical stars could highlight new strategies, while on the home front, new routines (or recipes) might work a treat.
STAR TIP: If bad habits have been creeping in, clear out your pantry over the weekend.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Your chart is on the upswing! Not only are friends coming out of the woodwork, but you should find yourself bouncing back after a recent setback. An event this weekend could end up bigger and better than expected – and it might even bring romance on.
STAR TIP: Your matchmaking skills may hit the mark this week, so trust your instincts.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Easy does it, Aries. June’s visionary stars might have you thinking big, but don’t take on too much. As Saturn settles into your sign, improving your health and fitness could become a priority. Take a proactive approach this week and start setting the wheels in motion.
STAR TIP: Watch that old impulsive streak, or money might slip through your fingers.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Dreaming of getting away? As Jupiter awakens your inner explorer, a growing urge to learn about the world could take hold – and over winter, these impulses will only get stronger. Organise a couple of extra day trips and weekends away if you can, or start saving.
STAR TIP: Sunday could bring a lucky break, or good news will lift your spirits.