I made Princess Kate’s favourite smoothie in this blender, and let’s just say, I was royally impressed

Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly loves starting her day with nutrient-packed smoothie filled with nutritious ingredients, including spinach, cos, kale, coriander, spirulina, matcha tea and blueberries.

Since I had everything on hand, I had nothing to lose. Even better, thanks to the Vitamix, what could’ve tasted like lumpy swamp water, was instead smooth, cool and refreshing – princess perfect!

Here’s my experience blending with the more affordable Vitamix, the E310 Explorian Blender.

Vitamix’s E310 Explorian Blender review verdict Our rating: 10 out of 10

Why we rated it a 10/10: Pros Super powerful

Versatile: handles soups, smoothies, sauces and dips with ease

Sleek, beautiful and compact design

Easy clean-up

Built to last Cons Has a burning smell upon first use (but that quickly dissipates)

Depending on your budget, it can be a bit pricy

I love how easy it is to use this blender!

WHAT’S SO SPECIAL ABOUT THE VITAMIX EXPLORIAN BLENDER?

The Vitamix Explorian blender is a powerhouse in the kitchen that stands out for its ability to blend even the toughest ingredients with ease. It didn’t become the King of all blenders by simply looking pretty. No, this blender can perform!

Top 3 reasons to choose a Vitamix:

Versatile: More than just smoothies, this blender can handle soups, sauces, dips and even frozen desserts. The high-performance motor tackles everything with ease, turning whole fruits, veggies, nuts and grains into perfect blends. You can bet if Princess Kate is using a blender at home, it’s this one!

More than just smoothies, this blender can handle soups, sauces, dips and even frozen desserts. The high-performance motor tackles everything with ease, turning whole fruits, veggies, nuts and grains into perfect blends. You can bet if Princess Kate is using a blender at home, it’s this one! Convenient: Cleaning up is typically a chore, but not with this kitchen helper. It’s super easy. Just add a drop of dish soap and some warm water and blitz away. The blender cleans itself in under a minute.

Cleaning up is typically a chore, but not with this kitchen helper. It’s super easy. Just add a drop of dish soap and some warm water and blitz away. The blender cleans itself in under a minute. Built to last: The Vitamix E310 is not only beautiful on your benchtop, it’s also backed by a five-year warranty. It truly is a long-term investment in your health and wellness.

HOW TO USE YOUR VITAMIX

This looks like a yummy soup concoction. (Image: Vitamix)

Anybody can use the Vitamix, regardless of their cooking level (trust me, I’m a klutz in the kitchen). Simply plug the Vitamix in, pop the container on, fill with your favourite ingredients (soft fruits and liquid first then veggies and the harder items like ice, frozen fruits, nuts etc), put the lid on securely and flip the switch on.

Tip: Make sure your dial is set to one or you’ll be in for a surprise!

Then slowly increase the dial to max speed, using the provided tamper as necessary to push the ingredients into the blades. In minutes (maybe less?!), you’ll have a creamy, dreamy smoothie to sip on.

RESULTS FROM OUR TEST

The Vitamix truly lifted my smoothie game. I’ve had less expensive blenders in the past, and let’s just say, I did not know what I was missing out on. As soon as I got my first blend going, I squealed, “SO MUCH POWER!” It was very exciting.

While I typically like to pay everyone else to make me food, now I can’t wait to make my own (which probably evens out the cost of the blender). It looks so beautiful in my kitchen, and honestly, it makes the creamiest, dreamiest smoothies I’ve ever tasted.

The burnt motor smell was a bit concerning, but fortunately, they mentioned it in the product handbook that came with the blender, so I knew everything was OK and working as it should. And they were right, I’m at least 10 smoothies and soups deep into the product, and I can’t remember the last time I smelled that smell.

WHAT DO THE EXPERTS THINK ABOUT THE VITAMIX?

The Vitamix is so versatile it can even whip up soups, dips and more! (Image: Vitamix)

I’ve long wanted a Vitamix thanks to Kimberly Snyder, nutritionist to the stars, and her glowing reviews of the blender. She has a famous ‘glowing green smoothie’ (GGS for short) recipe that celebs like Drew Barrymore and Reese Witherspoon are hopelessly devoted to.

Kimberly says, “The Vitamix is my heart in the kitchen – and as you know, is the only piece of kitchen equipment I literally carry around the world with me. It will change your life, your health, your beauty. Truly the best blender for green smoothies!“

OVERALL, IS A VITAMIX WORTH IT?

I know it’s a bit more on the pricy side, but with all of the benefits, the Vitamix Explorian is worth every penny. Chunky smoothies are a thing of the past with this beauty. Plus, this model is a more affordable Vitamix without sacrificing power. And I love having the peace of mind that it’s protected by a five-year warranty.

WHERE TO BUY THE VITAMIX

The Explorian model (RRP $699) is widely available. And with Father’s Day right around the corner, it’d make an awesome gift for the dad who loves power tools or has the smoothest moves in the kitchen around!

