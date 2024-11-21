When dressing your kids for the beach you want them to stand out – not necessarily as little fashionistas – but so you can spot them in the crowds. And actually, being a tiny trend setter doesn’t hurt either!

The new collection from Ocean Tales ticks both these boxes and its range of swimmers for boys and girls age 1-10 is an array of beautiful brights, perfect for summer.

The UPF 50+ protection and chlorine resistant fabric is designed for long days at the beach and, being the brainchild of a Mum, daughter, and Aunty team, you’ll find it packed with functional features.

Front zips get cossies over little heads without the battles, the zip guards mean no scratchy zips and the lining ensures no see-through cossies here!

Even better, in Ocean Tales‘ answer to Black Friday it has launched its Bright Friday sale which goes live on Friday 15th November.

Spend under $120 to get 10 per cent off, and spend over $120 for 20 per cent off (minimum spend $80).

Bright cossies and bright smiles all round!

To give you a head start, we’ve shopped our favourites styles from the range…

Photo: Caption 01 The Grace Surfsuit – Hayman $69.95 at Ocean Tales Embrace sun-safe style with this sophisticated Grace surfsuit. Designed with a sleek silhouette and flattering panel lines, this minimalist suit offers excellent coverage, comfort, and style. Perfect for all your mini’s summer adventures! Sizes: 3-10 Shop Now Photo: Caption 02 The Max one piece – Ahoy $69.95 at Ocean Tales This Max one piece is perfect for a day in the sun and has excellent coverage to protect your little one’s precious skin from the sun’s rays. Sizes: 1-3 Shop Now Photo: Caption 03 The Finn Rashie – Turtle Reef – Navy $49.95 at Ocean Tales A great addition to any boy’s sun smart wardrobe. And to complete the set, the matching trunks are $34.95. Sizes: 3-6 Shop Now Photo: Caption 04 Surf hat – Avalon $34.95 at Ocean Tales This cute surf hat boasts a wide brim that provides excellent shade, shielding face, neck, and ears from the sun’s harsh rays. It also has a strap with an adjustable toggle – great for keeping the hat on active little ones. Sizes: SMALL – Fits children aged 1-3 LARGE – Fits children aged 4-6 Shop Now Photo: Caption 05 The Cleo Bikini Set – Avalon $49.95 at Ocean Tales Designed for little girls with lots of coverage and features to help it stay in place. This bikini is the perfect set for all your little lady’s summer fun. Sizes: 5-10 Shop Now Advertisement

