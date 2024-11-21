Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Advertisement
These are summer’s brightest bathers for kids with style

Time to dive into fun...
emma levett
Summer swimmers are all-bright!

When dressing your kids for the beach you want them to stand out – not necessarily as little fashionistas – but so you can spot them in the crowds. And actually, being a tiny trend setter doesn’t hurt either!

The new collection from Ocean Tales ticks both these boxes and its range of swimmers for boys and girls age 1-10 is an array of beautiful brights, perfect for summer.

The UPF 50+ protection and chlorine resistant fabric is designed for long days at the beach and, being the brainchild of a Mum, daughter, and Aunty team, you’ll find it packed with functional features.

Front zips get cossies over little heads without the battles, the zip guards mean no scratchy zips and the lining ensures no see-through cossies here!

Even better, in Ocean Tales‘ answer to Black Friday it has launched its Bright Friday sale which goes live on Friday 15th November.

Spend under $120 to get 10 per cent off, and spend over $120 for 20 per cent off (minimum spend $80).

Bright cossies and bright smiles all round!

To give you a head start, we’ve shopped our favourites styles from the range…

01

The Grace Surfsuit – Hayman

$69.95 at Ocean Tales

Embrace sun-safe style with this sophisticated Grace surfsuit. Designed with a sleek silhouette and flattering panel lines, this minimalist suit offers excellent coverage, comfort, and style. Perfect for all your mini’s summer adventures!

Sizes: 3-10

02

The Max one piece – Ahoy

$69.95 at Ocean Tales

This Max one piece is perfect for a day in the sun and has excellent coverage to protect your little one’s precious skin from the sun’s rays.

Sizes: 1-3

03

The Finn Rashie – Turtle Reef – Navy

$49.95 at Ocean Tales

A great addition to any boy’s sun smart wardrobe.

And to complete the set, the matching trunks are $34.95.

Sizes: 3-6

04

Surf hat – Avalon

$34.95 at Ocean Tales

This cute surf hat boasts a wide brim that provides excellent shade, shielding face, neck, and ears from the sun’s harsh rays. It also has a strap with an adjustable toggle – great for keeping the hat on active little ones.

Sizes:

SMALL – Fits children aged 1-3

LARGE – Fits children aged 4-6

05

The Cleo Bikini Set – Avalon

$49.95 at Ocean Tales

Designed for little girls with lots of coverage and features to help it stay in place. This bikini is the perfect set for all your little lady’s summer fun.

Sizes: 5-10

Emma Levett

With a career spanning across magazines, newspapers and online Emma Levett has spent much of the last 20 plus years writing about people and things that matter. Starting in business press in the UK she also freelanced at national newspapers including the Sun and the Sunday Express before making a segue into women’s magazines in 2014. She has held various senior editing positions in both the UK and Australia, and was latterly deputy editor of that’s life! For the last 10 years Emma has freelanced across a range of media including online platforms news.com.au, 7News.com.au and Yahoo News Australia as well as most of the major magazine mastheads; Woman’s Day, New Idea, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. Interested in anything that moves the ordinary into the realms of the extraordinary she’s covered stories from the Boxing Day tsunami and Port Arthur tragedy to Rosie Batty’s fight against family violence and Kathleen Folbigg’s release from jail.

