7 one-piece swimsuits to chase the sun in style this summer

Stay chic by the sea.
Whether you’re doing laps around the pool or lounging by the shore with a book in hand, a one-piece swimsuit is usually the preferred style come summer.

Providing a little more coverage than your regular bikini, one-pieces are also favoured thanks to their ability to enhance and flatter different body shapes, adding a much-needed confidence boost when we need it.

It’s also perfect if you’re a swimmer, surfer or just looking to try new things like paddle boarding, as it stays in place so you don’t have to worry about it coming undone.

The best one-piece swimwear in Australia

To help you find a one-piece that suits your personal style and taste, we’ve gathered some of the best options in Australia for summer.

Isla Rib Minimal Tank One Piece

$220 at Jets Australia

Sleek and seamless with a regular leg line, this one-piece is flattering; it has adjustable straps and removable cups for shape and support. Perfect for a day at the beach.

Sizes: 8 to 16

Colours: cream, lima, black and ink

Key features:

  • Rib textured fabric
  • Best suited to an A – E cup
  • Removable cups for shape and support
  • Internal shelf bra for bust support

Animal Plunge Tummy Shaping Control Swimsuit

$72 at Next

If you’re looking for a fun, flattering and plunging swimsuit to impress with this summer, this one ticks all the boxes.

Sizes: 8 to 24

Colours: 11 variations

Key features:

  • Plunge neckline
  • One-piece swimsuit
  • Tummy-shaping panel

Palermo DD Drawstring Bandeau OnePiece

$229.95 at Seafolly

Dip into summer in style with this gorgeous number from Seafolly, featuring little details like a drawstring tie and gripper tape for support.

Sizes: 8 to 18

Key features:

  • Internal shelf bra for bust support
  • Hidden underwire for bust support
  • Bead detail to elevate design

Mango Amore Simple One-Piece

$135 at Moana Bikini

This one-piece will set you up as the most stylish standout, featuring a reversible print so you can switch up your style as you please.

Sizes: XS to XXL

Key features:

  • Low cut back
  • High cut hips
  • Seamless and reversible

Jantzen Limitless Bar Surplice One Piece

$159.95 at Myer

This one-piece doesn’t just look great, but it also has a number of features like tummy control and bust contouring to give you an unparalleled fit.

Sizes: 10 to 18

Key features:

  • Fixed soft bra cups
  • Elastic shelf bra
  • Front powernet support
  • Mid scoop back

The Tulum One Piece

$158 at Andie Swim

Sexy and supportive, this sporty number features an ever-flattering under-bust band and medium bottom coverage, with one reviewer saying the “shape and fit is indeed flattering and also very comfortable”.

Sizes:m XS to XXXL

Colours: 9 variations

Key features:

  • Removable soft cups
  • Underbust seam

Kaiami Mars One Piece Swimsuit

$59.99 at City Beach

With a stunning front and back cut-out, this tie-dye pattern will have you swimming in style this summer at the beach, pool and anywhere else you might be heading off to.

Sizes: 4 to 20

Key features:

  • Straight neckline
  • Stretch fabric
  • Adjustable straps

Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Profile Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending on #BookTok and the latest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

