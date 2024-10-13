Whether you’re doing laps around the pool or lounging by the shore with a book in hand, a one-piece swimsuit is usually the preferred style come summer.
Providing a little more coverage than your regular bikini, one-pieces are also favoured thanks to their ability to enhance and flatter different body shapes, adding a much-needed confidence boost when we need it.
It’s also perfect if you’re a swimmer, surfer or just looking to try new things like paddle boarding, as it stays in place so you don’t have to worry about it coming undone.
The best one-piece swimwear in Australia
To help you find a one-piece that suits your personal style and taste, we’ve gathered some of the best options in Australia for summer.
Isla Rib Minimal Tank One Piece
$220 at Jets Australia
Sleek and seamless with a regular leg line, this one-piece is flattering; it has adjustable straps and removable cups for shape and support. Perfect for a day at the beach.
Sizes: 8 to 16
Colours: cream, lima, black and ink
Key features:
- Rib textured fabric
- Best suited to an A – E cup
- Removable cups for shape and support
- Internal shelf bra for bust support
Animal Plunge Tummy Shaping Control Swimsuit
$72 at Next
If you’re looking for a fun, flattering and plunging swimsuit to impress with this summer, this one ticks all the boxes.
Sizes: 8 to 24
Colours: 11 variations
Key features:
- Plunge neckline
- One-piece swimsuit
- Tummy-shaping panel
Palermo DD Drawstring Bandeau OnePiece
$229.95 at Seafolly
Dip into summer in style with this gorgeous number from Seafolly, featuring little details like a drawstring tie and gripper tape for support.
Sizes: 8 to 18
Key features:
- Internal shelf bra for bust support
- Hidden underwire for bust support
- Bead detail to elevate design
Mango Amore Simple One-Piece
$135 at Moana Bikini
This one-piece will set you up as the most stylish standout, featuring a reversible print so you can switch up your style as you please.
Sizes: XS to XXL
Key features:
- Low cut back
- High cut hips
- Seamless and reversible
Jantzen Limitless Bar Surplice One Piece
$159.95 at Myer
This one-piece doesn’t just look great, but it also has a number of features like tummy control and bust contouring to give you an unparalleled fit.
Sizes: 10 to 18
Key features:
- Fixed soft bra cups
- Elastic shelf bra
- Front powernet support
- Mid scoop back
The Tulum One Piece
$158 at Andie Swim
Sexy and supportive, this sporty number features an ever-flattering under-bust band and medium bottom coverage, with one reviewer saying the “shape and fit is indeed flattering and also very comfortable”.
Sizes:m XS to XXXL
Colours: 9 variations
Key features:
- Removable soft cups
- Underbust seam
Kaiami Mars One Piece Swimsuit
$59.99 at City Beach
With a stunning front and back cut-out, this tie-dye pattern will have you swimming in style this summer at the beach, pool and anywhere else you might be heading off to.
Sizes: 4 to 20
Key features:
- Straight neckline
- Stretch fabric
- Adjustable straps
