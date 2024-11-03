  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle Shopping

Save up to 35% off bedding in Hommey’s sale: our top picks

A sale to get out of bed for...
Brand logo of Woman's Day
emma levett
People holding or wrapped in bedding

If you’re looking around your bedroom and thinking it needs an upgrade then it’s a good idea to start small..and be amazed.

Advertisement

Whether its a new cushion or a new set of bedding, a little can go a long way and, when one of our favourite brands is on sale, now’s the time to get going.

Hommey’s products are designed with style and comfort in mind and with bedding currently up to 35% off, you can’t go wrong.

Here, we’ve hunted through the sales and brought you some of our favourite steals.

The sale lasts until the 14th November 2024.

Advertisement
These candy stripes feel as sweet as they look.

01

Starter Bundle (save 15%)

$208.76 (was $245.60)

Everything you need to drift into your deepest sleep yet. The Starter Bundle includes your choice of a fitted or flat sheet, quilt cover and a pillowcase pair. Designed to be mixed and match to curate your space.

The 100% organic cotton bedding is woven with a superior sateen technique for high breathability and stonewashed for a fresh, soft feel. Bliss!

Shop Now
A classic sheet set with a modern twist.

02

Sheet Set (save 15%)

$61.16 (was $189.60)

Stay inside your comfort zone with the essential Sheet Set. Includes your choice of 2 fitted or flat sheets and a pillowcase pair.

Available in 12 shades – including the iconic Hommey stripes – with colour-matched zippers, elevate your bedroom space with sizes ranging from Single to Super King.

Shop Now
The best night’s sleep awaits with this silk duo.

03

Silk Set (save 15%)

$125.80 (was $148)

Including a silk pillowcase and eye mask not only will your bed be transformed but so will your sleep. No more early morning wake ups with the light peeking in and no unsightly breakouts with the antibacterial silk cushioning your skin all night.

Shop Now
Wrapped in the luxury of organic cotton.

04

Quilt Cover – Organic Cotton (save 20%)

$127.20 (was $159)

Woven with superior sateen technique for high breathability and ultimate comfort this 240 thread count, organic cotton quilt is designed to wrap you in luxury.

Shop Now
Advertisement
The perfect pillowcases.

05

Pillowcase Pair (save 20%)

$47.20 (was $59)

What better to lay your head on at the end of the day but two lovely new pillowcases? Effortlessly durable and ready for all seasons, Hommey pillowcases will gently soften over time, making it a conscious addition to your home for years to come.

Shop Now
This cushion works for the bedroom or lounge room.

06

NEW European Pillowcase (save 20%)

$39.20 (was $49)

This 60x60cm pillowcase is the perfect addition to your beautifully made bed making it look fully dressed and something you want to sink into day or night.

Shop Now
emma levett
Emma Levett

With a career spanning across magazines, newspapers and online Emma Levett has spent much of the last 20 plus years writing about people and things that matter. Starting in business press in the UK she also freelanced at national newspapers including the Sun and the Sunday Express before making a segue into women’s magazines in 2014. She has held various senior editing positions in both the UK and Australia, and was latterly deputy editor of that’s life! For the last 10 years Emma has freelanced across a range of media including online platforms news.com.au, 7News.com.au and Yahoo News Australia as well as most of the major magazine mastheads; Woman’s Day, New Idea, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. Interested in anything that moves the ordinary into the realms of the extraordinary she’s covered stories from the Boxing Day tsunami and Port Arthur tragedy to Rosie Batty’s fight against family violence and Kathleen Folbigg’s release from jail.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement