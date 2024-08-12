  •  
Home Lifestyle Shopping

Click your way to savings with the best Afterpay Day sales for smart shoppers

Save while you spend.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett Writer

Say goodbye to buyer’s remorse and rejoice in the savings that are sure to come now that Afterpay Day is here!

We’re all trying to save some cash at the moment, which is why taking advantage of sales periods like this one is a lifesaver for savvy shoppers.

What are the best deals to shop during Afterpay Day?

Below we’ve rounded up the best Afterpay Day deals across a range of categories and retailers, with some more in-depth round-ups for activewear, shoes and homewares if you need some inspiration.

The best Afterpay Day fashion sales

The best Afterpay Day accessories and shoe sales

The best Afterpay Day beauty sales

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is a twice-annual sales period in which hundreds of retailers take part and offer enormous product savings.

This includes brands spanning fashion, beauty, homewares and more, and it makes the perfect opportunity to shop for that new kitchen appliance you’ve been eyeing without stressing about the price tag.

When is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day runs from Thursday 15th August to 18th August this year, although some brands may be extending their sales beyond the finish date.

Just make sure to snap up your absolute must-haves in case they sell out quickly!

Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY