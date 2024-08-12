Click your way to savings with the best Afterpay Day sales for smart shoppers

Say goodbye to buyer’s remorse and rejoice in the savings that are sure to come now that Afterpay Day is here!
We’re all trying to save some cash at the moment, which is why taking advantage of sales periods like this one is a lifesaver for savvy shoppers.
What are the best deals to shop during Afterpay Day?
Below we’ve rounded up the best Afterpay Day deals across a range of categories and retailers, with some more in-depth round-ups for activewear, shoes and homewares if you need some inspiration.
The best Afterpay Day fashion sales
- The Iconic: Up to 30% off Afterpay Day.
- Tuchuzy: Spend & Save Storewide.
- Viktoria & Woods: 20% off selected styles.
- Asos: Up to 50% off Selected Styles – Enter code Afterpay.
- Assembly Label: Up to 30% off selected styles. Prices as marked.
- David Jones: Save 20-25% on selected full-priced fashion, shoes and accessories*
- Decjuba: 20% off everything.
- Dissh: Take a further 20% off sale.
- Meshki: 20% off Sitewide.
- Rebecca Vallance: 30% Off Sale.
- Sheike: 20% Off Full Price.
- Estroni: AfterPay Day Sale 20% off
- ChouChou Intimates: Buy one get one 50% off on lingerie sets
- Zulu & Zephyr: 30% off site-wide
The best Afterpay Day accessories and shoe sales
- Kirstin Ash: 20% off sitewide
- Arms Of Eve: 20% site wide
- Francesca Jewellery: 15% off sitewide
- Alana Maria Jewellery: 15% off already reduced items
- Converse: Take a further 40% off all sale styles. Use code EXTRA40.
- Footlocker: Up to 70% off.
- Novo Shoes: 25% Off Sitewide.
- Platypus Shoes: Shop up to 30% off selected styles.
- Saint Valentine Jewellery: 25% off storewide.
- Strandbags: Enjoy up to 40% off Sitewide.
- Sunglass Hut: 20% off* selected sunglasses.
The best Afterpay Day beauty sales
- Adore Beauty: Up to 40% off 200+ brands.
- Aerre Perfume: Up to 30% off all products and free shipping on 3+ orders.
- Cloud Nine: Up to $210 off.
- Ela Cosmetics: 30% Off for Afterpay Day Sale.
- Jurlique: 15% off full-priced items
- Dyson: Up to 45% off Dyson Technology, selected vacuums almost half price
- E.l.f. Cosmetics Australia: 40% Off Sitewide.
- GHD: Up to 20% off ghd.
- Oz Hair and Beauty: Shop up to 70% off
- Paula’s Choice Skincare: 25% off $115 and 20% Off the Rest
- Priceline: Save up to 50% Off online only on selected big brands.
- Sephora: Enjoy 20% off with $120 min. Spend OR 15% off with no min. Spend
- Skinstitut: Receive 20% of Skinstitut Core & Expert Range. Use code AFTERPAY20.
- The Collagen Co: 15% off Sitewide with code AFTERPAY15.
- Wild Secrets: Get Up to 60% Off + A Bonus 20% Off With Code PAYDAY.
- Bangn Body: 20% off sitewide
- Bondi Boost: 20% off sitewide
- Boost Lab: 20% off sitewide
- Epzen: 30% off sitewide
- Esmi Skin Minerals: 25% off sitewide
- Naked Sundays: 15% off sitewide
- TBH Skincare: 30% off sitewide
-
What is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day is a twice-annual sales period in which hundreds of retailers take part and offer enormous product savings.
This includes brands spanning fashion, beauty, homewares and more, and it makes the perfect opportunity to shop for that new kitchen appliance you’ve been eyeing without stressing about the price tag.
When is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day runs from Thursday 15th August to 18th August this year, although some brands may be extending their sales beyond the finish date.
Just make sure to snap up your absolute must-haves in case they sell out quickly!