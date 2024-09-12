Everything you need to know about keeping happy, healthy fish!

When we talk about pets, the conversation often goes straight to four-legged varieties (namely dogs and cats). However, if you’re short on time, space or simply looking for an animal friend that isn’t too demanding, it might be time to consider getting a fish.

With their sparkly finned attire, you might say fish are the fashionistas of the pet world. They do need care and attention, but you won’t have to take them for daily walks or worry about them doing zoomies up and down the house at 1am.

Petstock live manager Madison Miller says fish can also make a wonderful first pet for families. “With minimal routine tasks required like feeding, water-testing and changes, along with regular tank cleaning, the upkeep becomes an easier task for new owners,” she explains.

Studies show gazing at an aquarium can lower your blood pressure! (Credit: Getty)

Fish can also be a great for animal lovers with allergies, or those who are short on space. And while they sometimes have a (somewhat unfair) reputation for being boring, they have unique personalities, and can be shy, friendly, bold or curious.

Like other pets, keeping fish can also have a soothing effect on your wellbeing.“Observing fish swimming peacefully in an aquarium can have therapeutic benefits including reducing stress levels, and helping create a calming environment that can have an overall positive effect on your mood,” says Madison.

If you’re thinking about taking the plunge, here are a couple of pointers to get started…

Setting up



Probably the biggest myth about fish is that they can live happily inside any bowl. Regardless of the fish you choose, they will need a proper tank with all the fittings to accommodate their size and species.

“Small bowls or tanks can often lead to health issues as they accumulate waste faster and can cause stress if the species requires a larger space,” explains Madison. “It’s important fish have the appropriate space for them to fully grow and develop as well as ensuring that proper filtration is achievable.”

The cost can be a little expensive at the outset, but Madison says that fish are generally cheaper to keep in the long run.

“Apart from buying new accessories for your tank or topping up on fish food and health products, fish thrive without the additional costs that can be associated with other types of pets,” she says.

Remember a little bit of fish food goes a long way (Credit: Getty)

Introducing your fish

This is the moment you’ve been waiting for, but before you fill your aquarium up with flippered friends, it’s essential to do your homework. You’ll need to know the right foods for their species, and just as importantly, make sure you’re not feeding them too little or too much. Tropical fish also require adequate heating.

To avoid any turf wars, Madison says you also need to make sure the fish you keep are compatible with each other.

“For example, male Crowntail Bettas are extremely aggressive toward each other and battles between males often end in death,” she explains. “However, they are peaceful towards some other species.”

You’ll also need to consider the lifespan of your chosen fish. “There is a common misconception that pet fish have a short lifespan, but some breeds, such as the popular goldfish, can live up to a decade or longer,” adds Madison. “Following the appropriate care based on the species of your fish will ensure they live a healthy and long life.

Care and maintenance

To keep fish happy, you’ll need to ensure they have a clean and comfortable home. “Routine water changes and cleaning of the tank is dependent on the size of the tank, the species of fish and population,” Madison explains.

“Smaller tanks build waste faster and will likely require weekly maintenance. Using a gravel vacuum can be a helpful way to remove any waste found within the gravel and tank water. Paired with a good quality internal aquarium filter, [it] will assist in the cleanliness and upkeep between sessions.”

You’ll need to test the water quality regularly, which can be done at home with a kit. Petstock also has a water testing service, so you can bring a sample from your tank into the store to have it checked.

“When changing the tank water, it’s key to use treatments such as tap water conditioner as this will remove chemicals in the tap water that can be harmful to the fish,” Madison says.

The showstopping betta fish (Credit: Getty)

Choosing your fish

Here are three popular varieties to consider for your aquarium!

Crowntail Betta

Also known as Siamese fighting fish, these stunning divas are big on personality as well as looks. “Crowntail Bettas are known for their engaging and interactive behaviour,” says Madison. “They often recognise their owners and may swim to the front of the tank or display various behaviours when approached. This can create a more personalised and enjoyable aquarium experience.”

Tetras

Madison says these non-aggressive, easy to care for pets are a good choice if you want to keep multiple fish in your aquarium. “They exhibit schooling behaviour, which means they prefer to be kept in groups,” she explains. “Keeping Tetras in schools not only enhances their natural behaviour but also creates a visually stunning display as they swim together in coordinated patterns.”

Swordtails

You can recognise these playful critters by their distinctively shaped tail. “Swordtails are very adaptable and can thrive in a range of tank conditions, their peaceful nature making them a perfect addition to a community tank,” Madison says. “Swordtails are active swimmers and often display playful behaviour, making them an engaging and entertaining species to observe. Their energetic nature can add life and movement to your aquarium.”

The best plants for your aquarium

Kit out your aquarium with these swish accessories that will keep your finned buddy swimming in style!

01 Pisces Hygrophila Live Plant $11.97 at Petstock Live plants aren’t just great to look at, they provide a natural source of oxygen and filtration. Remember, live plants need adequate lighting to thrive, so ask your pet store for advice. You’ll also need to make sure any plants you buy are safe for your species of fish. SHOP NOW

02 Kazoo Small Artificial Plant $16.97 at Petstock Faux plants require less maintenance, while still providing plenty of enrichment for aquatic pets. Your fish will love playing and hiding among its leaves! SHOP NOW 03 Aqua One Plastic Blue Centauria $22.99 at Petbarn Don’t be afraid to experiment with colour! The deep blue and purple hues of this lifelike looking plant will add a pop of vibrancy to any home aquarium. SHOP NOW