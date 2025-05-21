How Bachelor royalty Sam and Snezana Wood make their unique blended family of six work

When Sam Wood waited outside the Bachelor mansion for his dream woman in 2015, he had no idea of the bright future ahead with his now-wife, Snezana.
The personal trainer found love with single mum Snezana Markoski and soon after the romantic finale, the pair and Snez’s daughter Eve became a family of three.
Since then, Sam and Snez have not only made things official by tying the knot in a lavish Byron Bay wedding, but they’ve also welcomed three new adorable additions to their family.
Willow Wendy Wood became Australia’s first Bachie baby when she was born in 2017 and then two years later, little Charlie Lane joined the clan.
Sam and Snez’s adorable brood then became a family of six in May 2022 when they welcomed Harper Jones Wood, who spent the first three weeks of her life in hospital after arriving one month early.
They’re arguably the most gorgeous family on social media and while things can get chaotic at times like any household with four kids, the former Bachelor loves being with his girls.
“I’ve just got this house full of girls, nothing is gonna change. It’s just me and the dog representing the boys. But you know what? It’s such a nice place to come home,” he told Now To Love.
Speaking to 9Honey in 2023 about their different parenting styles, Sam admitted him and Snez were ”worlds apart.”
”I’m much harder. I think they need discipline…and structure and boundaries.”
”Snez doesn’t know what any of those three words f—–g mean,” he laughs.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Snezana uploaded some adorable snaps of the family getting Christmas photos with Santa together.
“❤️🎅🏽🌲The most magical time of year has arrived @chadstone_fashion I love how our girls faces light up as the centre truly glitters with festive cheer. …it’s hard for mum and dad not to get caught up in it too, especially when Santa’s “drifting sideways” in the slay! 🤣😂😎” Snez wrote on Instagram.
These are the faces of two proud parents! October marked a “special event” for the family as Evelyn graduated high school.
“Can’t believe my eldest baby is finishing year 12!!!! 😳😢 when and how did that happen so fast. It’s the end of another chapter and now to begin new and even more exciting one, so proud of our little @eve.vict love you xx,” she wrote.
“Now…. Viv had her year 12 muck-up week (including a 6am breakfast party at our place, just a couple of friends Mum & Dad – famous last words 😂🤣👌🏽) as well as her Valedictory day & night celebrations… such an incredible group of kids – CGS Class 2023. Congratulations!!!”
Little Willow was all donned in a Gryffindor Harry Potter costume to celebrate her 6th birthday.
“Pet Siamese fighting fish, glow in the dark disco, tay tay karaoke and so so much love,” Sam wrote on Instagram.
“Happy 6th birthday Willow Pillow, what a weekend.”
Harper, the youngest of the Wood clan turned one on May 4, 2023. Snezana took to Instagram a few days later to share videos of little Harper digging into her cake.
“My baby turned One,” she wrote.
This little bunny couldn’t wait to get her hands on some Easter chocolate!
Eve was a spitting image of her mother as she got glammed up for her year 12 formal.
Snez can’t get enough of baby Harper, revealing on instagram that her youngest daughter even smiles in her sleep. Too cute!
“Our beautiful little girl (becoming one hell of a woman) is off to Formal 💕” Sam penned as his step-daughter Eve got ready for her formal in August 2022 in this stunning black dress. She clearly inherited her mum’s sense of style.
Snez got behind the camera later in the evening to capture the sweet moment Sam fastened Eve’s corsage around her wrist.
Harper doesn’t seem sold on bath time – even when her sisters help out.
Sam took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming message for Charlie’s birthday. “What a joyous angel you are. You make me laugh more than anyone else in this world and I treasure every second. Happy birthday bear. We love you we love you we love you.”
Aww! Charlie helped her little sister Harper take the bottle.
Snezana gushed over how well Sam handled their stressful and emotional few weeks, revealing she had contracted sepsis after going into labour.
“Our little Harper had an infection and mama here sepsis but you never told me or showed me how serious it was or how worried you were. You stayed calm which kept me calm,” she said of her doting husband.
“I asked you to stay with Harper till she was ok, and you did, then you came across to the hospital I was taken to to make sure I was ok, then back again to Harper and so on. It was a lot!”
“Thank you again for being you, thank you for being my strength and helping me get through what has been the toughest most stressful 3 weeks we’ve ever experienced. You are my everything, I love you to the moon and back and couldn’t have gotten through this without you.”
While still tending to Harper in hospital, Snezana expressed her sadness over her and Sam’s older kids, Willow, four, Charlie, two, and Eve, 16, still having not met their new baby sister.
“I know she’ll be home soon enough and her three big sisters will finally be able to meet her but till then it’s back and forth to the hospital a number of times a day whilst trying to keep it together,” she shared on May 17.
On May 4, 2022, Sam and Snez welcomed their third child together, Harper Jones Wood, to the world. Harper was born one month premature, and spent the first three weeks of her life in hospital.
Sam announced the birth of Harper on Mother’s day, telling fans that Snezana became “really sick” during labour. “Before we knew it Harper was off to the special care unit and Mum was into ICU,” he explained at the time.
He continued on to gush over Snez’s strength when Harper was taken away for treatment, saying: “Of course in true Snez Mum fashion her only thoughts were for her little baby, and it was breaking her heart that she couldn’t hold her.”
On November 25 2021, Sam and Snez took to Instagram to share the exciting news that they’re expecting their third child together – another daughter!
“Our ‘little’ family is about to become 6 with another little girl !!!,” Sam captioned this adorable photo of Willow, three, and Charlie, two, kissing their mum’s bump.
Sam revealed that they broke the news to Eve, Snez’s teenage daughter from a previous marriage, two weeks before.
Sam’s father flew up from Tasmania in May to spend time with his granddaughters.
The Woods got into the Halloween spirit in 2021!
Celebs – they’re just like us! The Wood brood enjoyed a movie night during lockdown.
Loving sisters! Snez captioned this snap of their three girls: “Our 3 little monkeys – they’re growing up so fast… Wish we could visit our family so they could spend time with the girls they are all at challenging but such beautiful ages.”
Sam and Snezana Wood announce pregnancy
The family all get in on Sam’s workout sessions – especially when there’s a dress-up theme!
Sam Wood runs a live at-home workout with his adorable family on Instagram
For Willow’s first birthday, the family went all out.
Sam and Snezana Wood’s daughter Willow meets newborn sister Charlie Lane
Harper’s first Christmas!