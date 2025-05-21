How Bachelor royalty Sam and Snezana Wood make their unique blended family of six work

When Sam Wood waited outside the Bachelor mansion for his dream woman in 2015, he had no idea of the bright future ahead with his now-wife, Snezana.

The personal trainer found love with single mum Snezana Markoski and soon after the romantic finale, the pair and Snez’s daughter Eve became a family of three.

Since then, Sam and Snez have not only made things official by tying the knot in a lavish Byron Bay wedding, but they’ve also welcomed three new adorable additions to their family.

Willow Wendy Wood became Australia’s first Bachie baby when she was born in 2017 and then two years later, little Charlie Lane joined the clan.

Sam and Snez’s adorable brood then became a family of six in May 2022 when they welcomed Harper Jones Wood, who spent the first three weeks of her life in hospital after arriving one month early.

They’re arguably the most gorgeous family on social media and while things can get chaotic at times like any household with four kids, the former Bachelor loves being with his girls.

“I’ve just got this house full of girls, nothing is gonna change. It’s just me and the dog representing the boys. But you know what? It’s such a nice place to come home,” he told Now To Love.

Speaking to 9Honey in 2023 about their different parenting styles, Sam admitted him and Snez were ”worlds apart.”

”I’m much harder. I think they need discipline…and structure and boundaries.”

”Snez doesn’t know what any of those three words f—–g mean,” he laughs.

Keep scrolling for Sam, Snez, Eve, Willow, Charlie and Harper’s cutest photos!

