The 7 best maternity bras that will grow with you during every trimester

With pregnancy comes a range of changes; your growing belly, for starters, your appetite, your energy levels, and most notably, your breast size.
Most women will experience significant breast growth during pregnancy, especially in the second trimester, meaning it’s usually a good time to invest in maternity bras.
When should I start buying maternity bras?
According to Bras N Things, you should start making some changes to the bras you wear as soon as you find out you’re pregnant.
That can look like opting for soft cups, crop tops or sports bras during the first trimester, as these are your best options for support and comfort, and will accommodate your changing body.
Your second trimester is typically the best time to be fitted for your first maternity bra, as it’s “likely by this time the initial changes to your breasts will have settled down, and you will likely need to go up at least one cup size and back size than your regular size.”
Finally, your third trimester is when you should do your final fitting to ensure your maternity bra is going to accommodate your breast changes during the final stages of pregnancy.
Which bras are best during pregnancy?
Below, we’ve gathered some of the best maternity bras available in Australia to start adding to your cart before – or after – your newborn arrives.
01
Panache Katherine Nursing Bra
$99.95 at Curvy
Offering a stylish loungewear look with practicality in mind, this bra has drop-down cups for feeding and a side sling that feels soft against your skin.
It also comes with six fastening positions for greater adjustability and comfort throughout the different stages of pregnancy, making this nursing bra perfect to see you through both pregnancy and nursing.
Sizes: 6DD – 18GG
Key features:
- Sporty, crop top stylings
- Soft inner side sling construction
Also available at:
- $102.95 from Brava Lingerie
02
Gorgeous Mama Lace Wirefree Bra
$59.95 at Triumph
Enjoy fantastic support and unbeatable comfort with this pretty, supportive bra.
Featuring a side sling and drop down cup for feeding, plus a padded under-bust in soft micro-feel fabric for comfort, the Gorgeous Mama Lace Bra is available in nude or black and in sizes 10B – 16E.
Sizes: 10B – 16E
Colours: black and beige
Key features:
- Lightly padded cups
- Delicate elastic lace trim on cups
Also available at:
03
Body Bliss Maternity Wirefree Bra
$59.99 at Bras N Things
Wire-free for comfort with a cotton-lined underbust seam, this bra also has a soft foam cup to flex up and down with the natural fluctuation of the bust.
“This is so amazingly comfortable. I wish I had found this during my first pregnancy,” said a five-star reviewer.
Sizes: 10D – 18DD
Colours: black and blush pink
Key features:
- Pillowed hook and eye closure at back
- Double-layered cotton sling to support the breast
04
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Maternity Nursing Bra
$59.96 (usually $79.95) at The Iconic
With a flat brushed band that sits smoothly against the skin, Calvin Klein’s Modern Cotton Maternity Nursing Bra is a top-drawer essential for every new mum.
It has layered soft cups with a nursing clip to each apex for discreet access, a side insert for nursing pads, and an adjustable hook-and-eye back for convenience.
Sizes: XS – XL
Colours: black and grey heather
Key features:
- Side insert for nursing pads
- Layered soft cups with nursing clip to each apex
Also available at:
- $79.95 from Calvin Klein
- $73 at ASOS
05
Breastfeeding Cami
$52.49 (usually $69.99) at Modibodi
This bra combines stylish designs with superior fabrics for a great feel and its hi-tech protection prevents the need for nursing pads.
The Modifier Technology protection is built into the bra cups and milk leaks through to an absorbent layer, so Mum stays dry.
Sizes: 10C – 18E
Colours: black and grey marle
Key features:
- Moulded wire-free cup
- Front clips and built-in internal sling
06
Triumph Lace Maternity Bra
$69.95 at Myer
With functional drop-down cotton lined cups and thick straps, this soft, Cotton Lace Maternity Bra from Triumph is designed for comfort and support when you need it the most.
“I really love this nursing bra, I have two. Very comfortable and easy access. Much better than cheaper ones I have purchased previously,” said a five-star reviewer.
Sizes: 10 – 18
Colours: natural and black
Key features:
- Small bow embellishment
- Adjustable straps
07
Life Maternity Seamless Bra
$39.95 (usually $64.95) at Berlei
Berlei’s Life Maternity Seamless Bra is made to move, hug and shape to you whilst supporting you throughout your pregnancy journey.
“Best maternity bra I have worn yet! Comfortable and doesn’t dig in anywhere. Also provides great support for someone who only ever wore underwire prior to pregnancy and breastfeeding,” said a five-star reviewer.
Sizes: S – 3XL
Colours: black and nude 2
Key features:
- One-handed nursing clips
- Scoop neckline
Also available at:
- $64.95 from Myer
- $64.95 from Bras N Things
