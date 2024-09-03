  •  
The 7 best maternity bras that will grow with you during every trimester

That means comfort at every stage.
With pregnancy comes a range of changes; your growing belly, for starters, your appetite, your energy levels, and most notably, your breast size.

Most women will experience significant breast growth during pregnancy, especially in the second trimester, meaning it’s usually a good time to invest in maternity bras.

When should I start buying maternity bras?

According to Bras N Things, you should start making some changes to the bras you wear as soon as you find out you’re pregnant.

That can look like opting for soft cups, crop tops or sports bras during the first trimester, as these are your best options for support and comfort, and will accommodate your changing body.

Your second trimester is typically the best time to be fitted for your first maternity bra, as it’s “likely by this time the initial changes to your breasts will have settled down, and you will likely need to go up at least one cup size and back size than your regular size.”

Finally, your third trimester is when you should do your final fitting to ensure your maternity bra is going to accommodate your breast changes during the final stages of pregnancy.

Which bras are best during pregnancy?

Below, we’ve gathered some of the best maternity bras available in Australia to start adding to your cart before – or after – your newborn arrives.

01

Panache Katherine Nursing Bra

$99.95 at Curvy

Offering a stylish loungewear look with practicality in mind, this bra has drop-down cups for feeding and a side sling that feels soft against your skin.

It also comes with six fastening positions for greater adjustability and comfort throughout the different stages of pregnancy, making this nursing bra perfect to see you through both pregnancy and nursing.

Sizes: 6DD – 18GG

Key features:

  • Sporty, crop top stylings
  • Soft inner side sling construction

Also available at:

02

Gorgeous Mama Lace Wirefree Bra

$59.95 at Triumph

Enjoy fantastic support and unbeatable comfort with this pretty, supportive bra.

Featuring a side sling and drop down cup for feeding, plus a padded under-bust in soft micro-feel fabric for comfort, the Gorgeous Mama Lace Bra is available in nude or black and in sizes 10B – 16E.

Sizes: 10B – 16E

Colours: black and beige

Key features:

  • Lightly padded cups
  • Delicate elastic lace trim on cups

Also available at:

03

Body Bliss Maternity Wirefree Bra

$59.99 at Bras N Things

Wire-free for comfort with a cotton-lined underbust seam, this bra also has a soft foam cup to flex up and down with the natural fluctuation of the bust.

“This is so amazingly comfortable. I wish I had found this during my first pregnancy,” said a five-star reviewer.

Sizes: 10D – 18DD

Colours: black and blush pink

Key features:

  • Pillowed hook and eye closure at back
  • Double-layered cotton sling to support the breast
04

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Maternity Nursing Bra

$59.96 (usually $79.95) at The Iconic

With a flat brushed band that sits smoothly against the skin, Calvin Klein’s Modern Cotton Maternity Nursing Bra is a top-drawer essential for every new mum.

It has layered soft cups with a nursing clip to each apex for discreet access, a side insert for nursing pads, and an adjustable hook-and-eye back for convenience.

Sizes: XS – XL

Colours: black and grey heather

Key features:

  • Side insert for nursing pads
  • Layered soft cups with nursing clip to each apex

Also available at:

05

Breastfeeding Cami

$52.49 (usually $69.99) at Modibodi

This bra combines stylish designs with superior fabrics for a great feel and its hi-tech protection prevents the need for nursing pads.

The Modifier Technology protection is built into the bra cups and milk leaks through to an absorbent layer, so Mum stays dry.

Sizes: 10C – 18E

Colours: black and grey marle

Key features:

  • Moulded wire-free cup
  • Front clips and built-in internal sling
06

Triumph Lace Maternity Bra

$69.95 at Myer

With functional drop-down cotton lined cups and thick straps, this soft, Cotton Lace Maternity Bra from Triumph is designed for comfort and support when you need it the most.

“I really love this nursing bra, I have two. Very comfortable and easy access. Much better than cheaper ones I have purchased previously,” said a five-star reviewer.

Sizes: 10 – 18

Colours: natural and black

Key features:

  • Small bow embellishment
  • Adjustable straps
07

Life Maternity Seamless Bra

$39.95 (usually $64.95) at Berlei

Berlei’s Life Maternity Seamless Bra is made to move, hug and shape to you whilst supporting you throughout your pregnancy journey.

“Best maternity bra I have worn yet! Comfortable and doesn’t dig in anywhere. Also provides great support for someone who only ever wore underwire prior to pregnancy and breastfeeding,” said a five-star reviewer.

Sizes: S – 3XL

Colours: black and nude 2

Key features:

  • One-handed nursing clips
  • Scoop neckline

Also available at:

Profile Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending on #BookTok and the latest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

