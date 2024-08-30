Ask any woman with a big bust if they enjoy bra shopping and the answer will be a loud, clear and emphatic “no!”
It’s uncomfortable, awkward, expensive and often leaves us feeling worse when we walk out of the shop than when we walk in.
Research conducted by Brava Lingerie revealed that almost 50 per cent of women with a D cup or up bust don’t like their breast size, and poorly fitted bras can be a major contributor.
‘The Great Australian D+ Cup Bra Survey’ showed that 42 per cent of the women surveyed feel self-conscious about their breast size and 69 per cent don’t enjoy bra shopping.
What’s more, a whopping four in five women experience back, neck, and shoulder pain due to their bust size but only 38 per cent feel relief from a bra.
Why is that? Well, probably because so many of us – 80 per cent, to be exact – are wearing the wrong size bra.
So, what are your options when your bra size is hard to find on the racks at your local shops? We’ve got you covered.
The best bras for big busts in Australia
Below, we’ve rounded up the best bras for bigger busts so you can ditch the discomfort – asap.
Full Bust Wireless Bra
$39.95 at Boody
From XS to 4XL, Boody’s full-bust wireless bra is crafted for bigger cup sizes. Made from incredibly soft organically grown bamboo, this seamefree, double-layered, wire-free bra does not only feel amazing when worn, but it’s also great for the planet.
Sizes: XS – 4XL
Colours: black, nude 6, nude 4, nude 2, nude and white
Triumph Triaction Wellness Wirefree Sports Bra
$39.96 (usually $49.95) at The Iconic
If you’ve been hunting for a good sports bra for years, this wire-free sports bra by Triumph is perfect for low-intensity sports. With fully adjustable straps and extra soft contouring, it’s a must-have in our books.
Sizes: 12C – 16D
Colours: black, white and neutral beige
Body Bliss Lace Full Cup Bra
$64.99 at Bras N Things
If white lace will have you on cloud nine then you’ll want to add this bra from Bras N Things to your cart – stat. It offers full coverage with maximum comfort, what more could we ask for?
Sizes: 10DD – 16E
Colours: ivory, pink, navy and red
Elomi Matilda Plunge Bra
$94.95 at Brava Lingerie
Look gorgeous and feel confident with this lightweight and modern plunge bra by Elomi. The strong mesh band and rigid cup fabric give incredible hold for sizes up to a JJ cup.
Sizes: 10G – 22G
Colours: black, nude, leopard, white, pearl blush, clove, black dot, jade, nude, rose leo and jungle
Hotmilk Maternity Lingerie Temptation Nursing Bra
$71.96 (usually $89.95) at The Iconic
Looking for a nursing bra that’s cute and goes past a D-cup? Hotmilk Maternity’s temptation nursing bra is possibly one of the cutest maternity bras we’ve seen out there. With a flattering diagonal cup seaming and lace design, it’s perfect for special occasions and everyday wear. Talk about versatility!
Sizes: 8D – 20H
Colours: black, bloom and powder
Corin Virginia Moulded Bra
$119.95 at Brava Lingerie
For the simple gals, the Corin Virginia moulded bra is like a second skin. Made with ultra-light 3D spacer foam, this bra adapts to your body and provides excellent support.
Sizes: 6DD – 22D
Colours: nude, black, white and rose Santa Fe
