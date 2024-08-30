Ask any woman with a big bust if they enjoy bra shopping and the answer will be a loud, clear and emphatic “no!”

It’s uncomfortable, awkward, expensive and often leaves us feeling worse when we walk out of the shop than when we walk in.

Research conducted by Brava Lingerie revealed that almost 50 per cent of women with a D cup or up bust don’t like their breast size, and poorly fitted bras can be a major contributor.

‘The Great Australian D+ Cup Bra Survey’ showed that 42 per cent of the women surveyed feel self-conscious about their breast size and 69 per cent don’t enjoy bra shopping.

What’s more, a whopping four in five women experience back, neck, and shoulder pain due to their bust size but only 38 per cent feel relief from a bra.

Why is that? Well, probably because so many of us – 80 per cent, to be exact – are wearing the wrong size bra.

So, what are your options when your bra size is hard to find on the racks at your local shops? We’ve got you covered.

The best bras for big busts in Australia

Below, we’ve rounded up the best bras for bigger busts so you can ditch the discomfort – asap.

