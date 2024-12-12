She’s wowed on the world stage at Eurovision, jived her way into our hearts on Dancing With The Stars and cooked up a storm on MasterChef but now Dami Im has a new project – being a mum!

Advertisement

The 36-year-old singer and husband Noah Kim have announced the pregnancy of their second child!

Their newest bub will be the second addition to their family of four. Following on from the birth of their son Harry, who turned two earlier in the year.

In May this year, Dami took to Instagram with a beautiful post for her firstborn.

Advertisement

“Today is my baby Harrison’s 2nd birthday & also mother’s day! You have brought so much love and joy to our lives beyond what I could imagine before I met you! Thanking God for my sweet boy who’s made me a mother. Also Happy mother’s day to my amazing mum who showers her love to Harry everyday! Happy Mother’s Day to everyone 💙💙💙💙”

The bub will be Dami and husband Noah’s second child. (Credit: Instagram)

Dami and Noah were childhood sweethearts who first met through church.

Though Dami had a crush on him as a 13-year-old, she told The Australian Women’s Weekly that Noah had always treated her like a younger sister, that is until seven years later when he returned from compulsory national service in Korea.

Advertisement

“He’s a confident person,” she revealed. “I don’t think there are many men who would feel so comfortable when their wife is doing well. During The X Factor he was very much ‘Dami’s husband’ and he left work for two years to support me.”

The couple have been married since 2012 – a year before she found fame on The X Factor Australia – and it was Noah, who is now a social worker, who convinced his wife to audition for the show.

Though she admitted that her plans on how many babies she wants have varied over the years, in 2014 Dami said that she probably won’t stop at one.

Advertisement

“I will have kids one day, maybe two or three,” the Sound of Silence singer told Confidential on Nova.

We wish Dami and Noah all the best with their second child!

Loading the player...

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use