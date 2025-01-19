Not only is Will Ferrell a comedic icon, having appeared in some of the best comedy films, he is also a father to three boys.

The Anchorman star, married his partner Viveca Paulin in 2000 and have since started a family together.

Of course, with comedy being his muse, Will spoke to People in 2008 about his journey throughout fatherhood, “For me, talk to your children, at least once a week.”

He jokingly added, “If you’ve got time, do it two or three times a week, but otherwise, I find the times where I let weeks and weeks go by without talking to my children, that adds up.”

Here is everything we know about Will Ferrell’s kids…

(Credit: Getty) Magnus Paulin Ferrell 20 Will and his wife Viveca welcomed their first child, Magnus, in 2004. As he approaches his 21st in March, Magnus is quite the jokester, often pulling pranks and following in his dad’s footsteps. His other hobbies include music, particularly playing the keyboard. The 20-year-old is also in a band with two of his friends – who occasionally let Will join in. In December 2022, the band had their first live gig in San Diego and Will was up on stage with his son to play the cowbell – reminiscent of his iconic Saturday Night Live sketch from more than 20 years ago. Will’s eldest son currently attends his alma mater — the University of Southern California. In October 2023, the actor made headlines when he DJed a Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity tailgate during Trojan Family Weekend, much to his son’s horror! In June 2024, Magnus shared a video on TikTok “rating things my dad has done,” sharing a photo from his prom revealing Will dressed as a medieval lord. (Credit: Getty) Mattias Paulin Ferrell 18 Two years later in 2006, the pair welcomed their second child, Mattias Paulin Ferrell. The pair have been pictured at sports games together, which is the 18-year-olds passion. In 2015, Will shared to People that alongside his wife Viveca, they would coach Mattias’ soccer team. “My wife and I are coaching, together, our 8-year-old’s team,” he said. “So, look out, AYSO Region 76. Here comes the Chargers!” (Credit: Getty) Axel Paulin Ferrell 14 The actor’s youngest son Axel was born in 2010, the third son of the pair. Like his older brothers, the 14-year-old is a keen sportsman and watcher, seen often with his Dad at games. According to HELLO! magazine, Will shared on the impact of his third born. “With Axel, our family feels complete. He’s got this wonderful, mischievous spirit that keeps us all on our toes. Parenting is never dull in our house.” Advertisement

