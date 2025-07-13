Your weekly horoscope for July 14 – 20, 2025

Wondering what the universe has in store for you this week? Whether you’re starting fresh, navigating matters of the heart, or seeking direction, cosmic energy is on your side.
Dive into our weekly horoscope for tailored guidance based on your zodiac sign. Stay connected to the rhythms of the stars and step confidently into whatever the days ahead may bring.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Spending alert! While it’s fun to splurge now and again, keep that impulsive streak in check. Above all, do your research carefully, whether it’s purchases or people, as what you see may not be what you get. On the upside, a compliment might touch your heart.
STAR TIP: Soak up some art or catch a live concert under this weekend’s fun, escapist stars.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Careless? Clumsy? If bells are ringing, focus on slowing down. The fine line between productive and chaotic looks extra delicate this month, but delays might prove to be fated. Don’t be afraid to ask for help – and don’t be afraid to backtrack on a recent big decision either.
STAR TIP: If you’ve been dreaming of getting away, start researching a few options.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Sometimes it’s not what you know, but who. If a project or business venture is in the pipeline, listen out for some useful information. Use this weekend’s sensual moon to unwind – splurge on a gourmet meal, book a beauty treatment or make time for a massage.
STAR TIP: Relaxation or meditation apps may leave you feeling rejuvenated.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Your social life is getting a celestial charge, but it’s not all light and breezy this week. As Mercury shifts into reverse, difficult conversations may be more intense than expected. If you’ve been losing sleep over a decision, perhaps it’s time to think about discussing your feelings.
STAR TIP: If an old piece of jewellery has been collecting dust, get it restored.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Your usual onwards and upwards mode may have stalled, thanks to the multitude of planets now moving backwards. Adding to your frustration, that restless streak is being stimulated by Mars. The answer? Plan plenty of fun day trips and immerse yourself in nature.
STAR TIP: Before next week’s new moon, ponder your long-term goals.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Clear away the cobwebs and prepare for fresh starts. Cost-saving ideas are flowing thick and fast, so take advantage – weigh up loans, then reassess all the little extras. On the health front, why not investigate a new therapy or learn more about your family history?
STAR TIP: This week’s food-focused vibe is perfect for trying new cuisines and recipes.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
As the classic song says, reach out and touch somebody. Bonds with friends and family should strengthen as deeper feelings are revealed. If finances have been creating headaches, the next few weeks could throw up some interesting new options. Keep an open mind.
STAR TIP: A midweek catch-up could pave the way for a seriously indulgent weekend.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Room for improvement? Many water-bearers are being forced to reassess their closest relationships over winter. Perhaps the reality hasn’t lived up to the fantasy (does it ever?) but insights gained should help shift you into a positive, cooperative territory this week.
STAR TIP: If a fitness kick is flagging, some new shoes might add a spring to your step.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Bring it on! The cosmos is reigniting that fun-loving streak, and pointing you towards a more social, active lifestyle. Adding to the upbeat vibe, a thoughtful gesture could touch your heart, while for parents, a family-friendly game or sport might reel you in.
STAR TIP: These proactive stars could spark a new strategy on the health front.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
If obstacles have been popping up, remind yourself that slow and steady often wins the race. Pushing will only meet with resistance, so instead, focus on shoring up your home base. Keep that fridge well stocked, and be on standby with lashings of love and support.
STAR TIP: Searching for stress relief? Visit an interest that has drifted out of your life.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
It’s time to pass on some of your know-how. Coaching, mentoring – all the extra responsibility may be daunting at first, but you could prove to be a natural. For houseproud Bulls, an interest in eco-living could blossom through winter, so why not do some research?
STAR TIP: Long-lost friends and relatives are coming out of the woodwork. Enjoy!
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
As the sages would say, keep it simple, for as Mercury turns retrograde, even the best laid plans could eventually come unstuck. Holidays or entertainment costs might blow the budget, but as luck would have it, Jupiter could point you towards a new income stream.
STAR TIP: A friend’s idea might sound exciting, but don’t rush into anything.