Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle Horoscopes

Your weekly horoscope for July 14 – 20, 2025

Woman's Day astrologer Jenny Blume reveals what the stars have in store for you!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
jenny blume astrology
Purple and black starry night sky with the words Womans Day Horoscopes over the top, along with the symbols of the zodiac
What's ahead in the stars this week?

Wondering what the universe has in store for you this week? Whether you’re starting fresh, navigating matters of the heart, or seeking direction, cosmic energy is on your side.

Advertisement

Dive into our weekly horoscope for tailored guidance based on your zodiac sign. Stay connected to the rhythms of the stars and step confidently into whatever the days ahead may bring.

Cancer

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Spending alert! While it’s fun to splurge now and again, keep that impulsive streak in check. Above all, do your research carefully, whether it’s purchases or people, as what you see may not be what you get. On the upside, a compliment might touch your heart.

STAR TIP: Soak up some art or catch a live concert under this weekend’s fun, escapist stars.

Leo

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Careless? Clumsy? If bells are ringing, focus on slowing down. The fine line between productive and chaotic looks extra delicate this month, but delays might prove to be fated. Don’t be afraid to ask for help – and don’t be afraid to backtrack on a recent big decision either.

STAR TIP: If you’ve been dreaming of getting away, start researching a few options.

Advertisement
Virgo

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Sometimes it’s not what you know, but who. If a project or business venture is in the pipeline, listen out for some useful information. Use this weekend’s sensual moon to unwind – splurge on a gourmet meal, book a beauty treatment or make time for a massage.

STAR TIP: Relaxation or meditation apps may leave you feeling rejuvenated.

Libra

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Your social life is getting a celestial charge, but it’s not all light and breezy this week. As Mercury shifts into reverse, difficult conversations may be more intense than expected. If you’ve been losing sleep over a decision, perhaps it’s time to think about discussing your feelings.

STAR TIP: If an old piece of jewellery has been collecting dust, get it restored.

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Your usual onwards and upwards mode may have stalled, thanks to the multitude of planets now moving backwards. Adding to your frustration, that restless streak is being stimulated by Mars. The answer? Plan plenty of fun day trips and immerse yourself in nature.

STAR TIP: Before next week’s new moon, ponder your long-term goals.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 22

Clear away the cobwebs and prepare for fresh starts. Cost-saving ideas are flowing thick and fast, so take advantage – weigh up loans, then reassess all the little extras. On the health front, why not investigate a new therapy or learn more about your family history?

STAR TIP: This week’s food-focused vibe is perfect for trying new cuisines and recipes.

Advertisement
Capricorn

Capricorn

December 23 – January 20

As the classic song says, reach out and touch somebody. Bonds with friends and family should strengthen as deeper feelings are revealed. If finances have been creating headaches, the next few weeks could throw up some interesting new options. Keep an open mind.

STAR TIP: A midweek catch-up could pave the way for a seriously indulgent weekend.

Horoscopes- zodiac sign Aquarius
Aquarius

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Room for improvement? Many water-bearers are being forced to reassess their closest relationships over winter. Perhaps the reality hasn’t lived up to the fantasy (does it ever?) but insights gained should help shift you into a positive, cooperative territory this week.

STAR TIP: If a fitness kick is flagging, some new shoes might add a spring to your step.

Pisces

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Bring it on! The cosmos is reigniting that fun-loving streak, and pointing you towards a more social, active lifestyle. Adding to the upbeat vibe, a thoughtful gesture could touch your heart, while for parents, a family-friendly game or sport might reel you in.

STAR TIP: These proactive stars could spark a new strategy on the health front.

Aries

Aries

March 21 – April 20

If obstacles have been popping up, remind yourself that slow and steady often wins the race. Pushing will only meet with resistance, so instead, focus on shoring up your home base. Keep that fridge well stocked, and be on standby with lashings of love and support.

STAR TIP: Searching for stress relief? Visit an interest that has drifted out of your life.

Advertisement
Taurus

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

It’s time to pass on some of your know-how. Coaching, mentoring – all the extra responsibility may be daunting at first, but you could prove to be a natural. For houseproud Bulls, an interest in eco-living could blossom through winter, so why not do some research?

STAR TIP: Long-lost friends and relatives are coming out of the woodwork. Enjoy!

Gemini

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

As the sages would say, keep it simple, for as Mercury turns retrograde, even the best laid plans could eventually come unstuck. Holidays or entertainment costs might blow the budget, but as luck would have it, Jupiter could point you towards a new income stream.

STAR TIP: A friend’s idea might sound exciting, but don’t rush into anything.

jenny blume astrology
Jenny Blume

Jenny's fascination with the unseen world began in childhood, learning palmistry and analysing stars signs for school friends. In her my mid 20s she embarked on a 3-year course with The Sydney Astrology Centre, and since then she has straddled the worlds of design, feng shui and astrology. Along with astrology readings, space clearings and feng shui consultations, Jenny hosts workshops and writes feng shui columns and weekly star sign forecasts (since 2006) for Woman’s Day and New Idea magazines.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement