Your weekly horoscope for July 7 – 14, 2025

Cancer
June 22 – July 23
As the big picture comes into focus, you’ll clearly see the elements in your life that are holding you back. It might be your health that’s letting you down or a person or job that’s passed its use by date, but over winter you’ll get the chance to really turn things around.
STAR TIP: Brushing up on your skills might prove to be a smart move for career-minded Crabs.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Your horoscope is crowded with chatter, but silence can be golden. Try to schedule in some much-needed downtime, and let your mind wander. As the buzz subsides your visionary side should surge – you might even dream up an amazing project or clever money-making scheme.
STAR TIP: Friday’s full moon could shed light on a health or work-related matter.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
You’re attracting more passion into your life at the moment, which has its pros and cons. Conversations might be more intense than usual, but they could prompt an important decision. Friends should keep you feeling grounded, so try to schedule in a couple of extra catchups.
STAR TIP: Your enthusiasm is admirable – just don’t overdo things.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
It’s a well-known fact that Librans love a spending spree, but rather than blow the budget on clothes or homewares, why not invest in yourself instead? Extra training might land you a new job, or an underlying interest could morph into a full-blown passion project.
STAR TIP: Searching for answers? Friday’s full moon might spark a moment of clarity.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Your curiosity should work in your favour this week, so start digging. A potential holiday or business-related opportunity could get you excited, while at work, an inside tip might prove surprisingly useful. Trust your instincts, and most importantly, believe in yourself.
STAR TIP: To attract travel, display holiday photos in your home’s north west corner.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Looking for stability? With communication lines buzzing, get talking about the big issues, especially work or money-related matters. If mess at home has been driving you nuts, Friday’s full moon could kickstart a decluttering spree – and it might just prove profitable.
STAR TIP: As your stars swing into finance, family legacies may hit the agenda.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Breakthroughs are written in the stars, so if feelings of resentment have been growing of late, start talking and solutions should soon appear. And if a financial matter has been playing on your mind, try to relax – the bigger picture should look brighter by late winter.
STAR TIP: Want to get fit? Anything that involves teams should hit the spot.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Room for a few improvements? Over the next few weeks your home, health and image might all be in for an overhaul. As the cosmos boosts your motivation making positive changes should come easily, and best of all, your enthusiasm should rub off on others.
STAR TIP: Your leadership skills might get a good workout over the cooler months.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Celebrations may be in order! An exciting offer might hit the table this week, or someone’s helping hand could lift your spirits. With sentimental stars casting a bright light, why not resurrect a pastime that you used to love or consider chasing up a long-lost friend?
STAR TIP: You may be more susceptible to colds this week, so don’t forget your scarf.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Trying to figure out your best course of action? Unusual places and experiences should help to clear your head, so even if money feels tight, try to squeeze in a few daytrips or weekends away. Counteract the serious stuff with a much-needed dose of escapism.
STAR TIP: Games and sporting events may be fun this month, especially for singles.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
If a health-related problem has flared, don’t panic – a couple of simple lifestyle or dietary changes might just make the difference. As a bonus, your creative juices are flowing freely, making this a brilliant time to spruce up your surroundings or get crafty with the kids.
STAR TIP: July’s sentimental stars could send you on a trip down memory lane.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
You might feel like cocooning, but your home is abuzz with activity. Renos and repairs could keep you busy or comings and goings will increase. It’s an expensive patch for many Twins, but Friday’s full moon could conjure up a clever money-making idea.
STAR TIP: Pop a citrine crystal on a sunny windowsill to attract luck and abundance.