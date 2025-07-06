Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Your weekly horoscope for July 7 – 14, 2025

Woman's Day astrologer Jenny Blume reveals what the stars have in store for you!
The week ahead according to the stars is just a scroll away.

Curious about what the cosmos has planned for you? Whether you’re chasing new beginnings, looking for clarity in love, or simply in need of a little guidance, the stars are here to support you.

Our weekly horoscope offers personalized insights for every zodiac sign, keeping you aligned with the universe and ready to make the most of the week ahead. Let the stars light your path!

Cancer

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

As the big picture comes into focus, you’ll clearly see the elements in your life that are holding you back. It might be your health that’s letting you down or a person or job that’s passed its use by date, but over winter you’ll get the chance to really turn things around.

STAR TIP: Brushing up on your skills might prove to  be a smart move for career-minded Crabs.

Leo

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Your horoscope is crowded with chatter, but silence can be golden. Try to schedule in some much-needed downtime, and let your mind wander. As the buzz subsides your visionary side should surge – you might even dream up an amazing project or clever money-making scheme.

STAR TIP: Friday’s full moon could shed light on a health or work-related matter.

Virgo

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

You’re attracting more passion into your life at the moment, which has its pros and cons. Conversations might be more intense than usual, but they could prompt an important decision. Friends should keep you feeling grounded, so try to schedule in a couple of extra catchups.

STAR TIP: Your enthusiasm is admirable  – just don’t overdo things.

Libra

Libra

September 24 – October 23

It’s a well-known fact that Librans love a spending spree, but rather than blow the budget on clothes or homewares, why not invest in yourself instead? Extra training might land you a new job, or an underlying interest could morph into a full-blown passion project.

STAR TIP: Searching for answers? Friday’s full moon might spark a moment of clarity.

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Your curiosity should work in your favour this week, so start digging. A potential holiday or business-related opportunity could get you excited, while at work, an inside tip might prove surprisingly useful. Trust your instincts, and most importantly, believe in yourself.

STAR TIP: To attract travel, display holiday photos in your home’s north west corner.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 22

Looking for stability? With communication lines buzzing, get talking about the big issues, especially work or money-related matters. If mess at home has been driving you nuts, Friday’s full moon could kickstart a decluttering spree – and it might just prove profitable.

STAR TIP: As your stars swing into finance, family legacies may hit the agenda.

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 23 – January 20

Breakthroughs are written in the stars, so  if feelings of resentment have been growing of late, start talking and solutions should soon appear. And if a financial matter has been playing on your mind, try to relax  – the bigger picture should look brighter by late winter.

STAR TIP: Want to get fit? Anything that involves teams should hit the spot.

Horoscopes- zodiac sign Aquarius
Aquarius

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Room for a few improvements? Over the next few weeks your home, health and image might all be in for an overhaul. As the cosmos boosts your motivation making positive changes should come easily, and best of all, your enthusiasm should rub off on others.

STAR TIP: Your leadership skills might get a good workout over the cooler months.

Pisces

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Celebrations may be in order! An exciting offer might hit the table this week, or someone’s helping hand could lift your spirits. With sentimental stars casting  a bright light, why not resurrect a pastime that you used to love or consider chasing up a long-lost friend?

STAR TIP: You may be more susceptible to colds this week, so don’t forget your scarf.

Aries

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Trying to figure out your best course of action? Unusual places and experiences should help to clear your head, so even if money feels tight, try to squeeze in a few daytrips or weekends away. Counteract the serious stuff with a much-needed dose of escapism.

STAR TIP: Games and sporting events may be fun this month, especially for singles.

Taurus

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

If a health-related problem has flared, don’t panic – a couple of simple lifestyle  or dietary changes might just make the difference. As a bonus, your creative juices are flowing freely, making this a brilliant time to spruce up your surroundings or get crafty with the kids.

STAR TIP: July’s sentimental stars could send you on a trip down memory lane.

Gemini

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You might feel like cocooning, but your home is abuzz with activity. Renos and repairs could keep you busy or comings and goings will increase. It’s an expensive patch for many Twins, but Friday’s full moon could conjure up a clever money-making idea.

STAR TIP: Pop a citrine crystal on a sunny windowsill to attract luck and abundance.

Jenny Blume

Jenny's fascination with the unseen world began in childhood, learning palmistry and analysing stars signs for school friends. In her my mid 20s she embarked on a 3-year course with The Sydney Astrology Centre, and since then she has straddled the worlds of design, feng shui and astrology. Along with astrology readings, space clearings and feng shui consultations, Jenny hosts workshops and writes feng shui columns and weekly star sign forecasts (since 2006) for Woman’s Day and New Idea magazines.

