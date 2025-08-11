Monthly horoscope: August

Whether you’re curious about your love life, career path, or personal growth, Yasmin reveals all for every star sign in her monthly horoscope roundup, below.

ARIES

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Everything for you now is a direct result of how you think, so strive for positivity.

You have to cast aside the old ways and revolutionise your mindset.

Once you alter how you speak to yourself, you’ll find your whole life starts to shift in an amazing new direction.

Play up the parts of you that are totally original and reserve the right to change your mind.

★ If you’re not satisfied with the status quo, do something different!

TAURUS

Apr 21 – May 21

Having crazy Uranus in your Money Zone – as you do now, for the first time in decades – is a mixed blessing.

Hopefully, this month you’ll get all the good stuff.

You should find new and more exciting methods of making cash, in ways that are sustainable and even inspiring.

Start thinking about this and be open to new ways of earning, spending and saving.

★ Don’t be afraid to bust out of a money comfort zone. Your wallet will thank you!

GEMINI

May 22 – Jun 22

If your life hasn’t already started to lurch in new directions and change in unexpected ways, just you wait!

The less you expect stability and boring normality now, the better off you’ll be.

Staying flexible is key.

This is your time to show yourself (and the world) that you can transform into something even more beautiful than you already are. Be brave.

★ Let go of what you should be and embrace what you could be.

CANCER

Jun 23 – Jul 23

You’re still in a very lucky cycle, crabs, but this month you can’t rely solely on good fortune, particularly when it comes to money.

Your stars urge you to iron out any confusion around cash.

The past few months should have shown you what you need to do in order to boost your finances, and now is the time to carry out your action plan.

A little self-belief will go a long way!

★ Prove to yourself that you can make things happen.

LEO

Jul 24 – Aug 23

Mercury retrograde at last comes to an end, which is good news for you since it’s been happening in your sign.

Hopefully, the past few weeks/months have made it clear where you’ve been going right and wrong in life.

Your key to success is to use the information you’ve gathered while plotting your next move.

Leave the past behind and move forward.

Now you know yourself a little bit better, you can also make better choices.

★ It’s onwards and upwards for you from here.

VIRGO

Aug 24 – Sep 23

The New Moon is in your sign, quirky Uranus is in your Career Zone, and Saturn and Neptune are in your Money Zones.

Put all that together and August is the month for you to make some bold career moves.

You are poised for success.

All you need is the courage to change things up and the energy to go for it.

Try not to overthink this – just decide and do it!

★ Trust your gut feelings over your thoughts.

LIBRA

Sep 24 – Oct 23

Looking at your chart, it’s hard to know exactly what to say…

You’re moving into a very karmic period, where your hard work will reap incredible rewards.

But if you slack off, you could equally reap trouble for yourself – you have been warned!

This month should show you how good things can be, especially in relationships.

★ Believe in your dreams, even if achieving them won’t be easy.

SCORPIO

Oct 24 – Nov 22

As the saying goes, success is 99 per cent perspiration and one per cent inspiration.

Right now, you have precisely the perfect stars for both.

So seek out what inspires you at work and go hard at it.

It might not feel terribly exciting at first, but it could yield incredible results.

Work hard, play hard.

Remember, anything worth having doesn’t come free on a silver platter.

★ Try to find the beauty in mundane tasks.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23 – Dec 21

If you’ve been going back and forth with travel and/or study plans, stop and take a breath.

By now, you should have all the information you need to make some firm decisions about what you want in these areas.

If you’re looking for love, you could find it wherever you travel or study.

Already attached? A trip away could work wonders.

★ Try to avoid letting recent hiccups or delays cramp your style.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

Use this month to put a little bit of extra effort into your home and family life.

And yes, although it might be draining at times, in the end it’s going to be what uplifts you the most.

Even small efforts you make in this domestic department are going to pay off in ways that could surprise and delight you.

Decide on what your dreams are and commit, one step at a time.

★ Home is where the heart is.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Want some good news? Mercury retrograde in your Love Zone ends in August.

In other words, if you’ve been completely confused by someone in your love life, or you’ve been rethinking what you actually want from romance, you should know what to do by the end of this month.

Try to delay making any final decisions until mid-month and don’t let doubt stand in your way.

You deserve to be content.

★ Everything can be figured out with communication.

PISCES

Feb 20 – Mar 20

There’s a New Moon in your Love Zone this month, Pisceans, and a strong message is coming from the heavens: If you want other people to love you, you have to love yourself first.

That having been said, the kinder you are with others, the kinder you’ll be to yourself.

If you can get your head around all of this now, everything can change for the better.

Right now, you really do get to choose to be happy.

★ Let go of old habits that are holding you back.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

