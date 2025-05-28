Weekly Horoscope: May 29 – June 4, 2025

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, to avoid stepping on Lego, or navigating Mercury retrograde, Yasmin’s got you covered.

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Your social life is getting a cosmic audit.

Time to figure out who’s in your corner and who’s just crowding you. It’s not mean, it’s necessary. Be grateful for the good ones and gently distance yourself from the rest.

★ Keep those who get you and your soul (not just your jokes!)

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Work might feel a bit… meh. But the small stuff is leading to something bigger.

A little perseverance now could turn into a promotion or recognition. Keep your cool and be consistent. You don’t need to make a fuss to stand out.

★ Just quietly dazzle, as you do.

Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

Big life lessons are incoming – around travel, study, belief systems, and how you see the world. It’s not scary, it’s expansive! Say yes to the adventure (even if it’s a metaphorical one). Curiosity is your superpower now. Keep learning, keep growing.

★ PS. Keep your passport close, just in case.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Let’s talk about sex and money. Or rather, let’s get real about them. If things aren’t flowing, a bit of inner (and outer) work is in order. Just take one honest step at a time. These themes might feel intense…

★ Facing stuff head-on is exactly what clears it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

Relationships are your classroom – and you’re both student and teacher. Exes, current partners, even flirtations may hold insight. It may not be easy, but it will be enlightening. Look at what’s being reflected back to you…

★ Don’t be afraid to adjust your own mirror.

Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

You’re craving beauty, but the Universe is whispering, “Routines first!” It might not be glamorous, but it works.

Embrace your to-do list and things will really start to flow. Sprinkle a little magic into the mundane, so you stay the course.

★ Practical can still be powerful.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You’ve got to make space for fun. Romance, creative projects, even time with the kids will benefit from a little planning now.

Get out your calendar and schedule in joy like it matters – because it does.

★ Prioritising play now will keep your spirit light and energised.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

You’re being called to support family right now – but don’t hold your breath for thanks. This is about quiet service, not gold stars. Do what feels right because it comes from your heart, not out of a sense of guilt. And when you need space, take it.

★ Caring for yourself is part of caring for others, too.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

If your thoughts were a playlist, would you listen to them? Time to switch out the negative loops for something more empowering.

Studying, journalling, or just deleting your ex’s texts may help. You’re training your brain now.

★ Make sure you know the life you want to live.

Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Money talks – and yours is saying, “Save me!” No need for doom and gloom, just a bit of forethought. Every coin you tuck away is a message to the Universe that you’re ready for abundance. A small financial buffer now will feel like a big blessing later.

★ Be wise, not worried.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

You’re entering a big new cycle – like, 30-years big. Don’t panic! Just get cracking. The more you commit now, the easier life becomes.

Think of it as Future You saying, “Thanks for doing the heavy lifting early”.

★ Set strong intentions, then get to work – joyfully, if possible!

Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Spiritual wake-up call, anyone? You’re being nudged (okay, maybe pushed) to slow down, look within, and let go of old baggage. Alone time is golden now. You’re not hiding – you’re recharging. Light a candle and pick up your journal.

★ Let your inner world show you the way forward.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

